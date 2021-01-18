Local Sports 1-18-2021

All of Nebraska men’s basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus. Games this week scheduled against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed. Hoiberg said he has been isolating at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but his condition has improved since Saturday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team upset previously undefeated Ohio State 63-55 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Kate Cain had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots for the Huskers. Sam Haiby had 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Nebraska played without their second leading scorer and rebounder Isabelle Bourne, who is out with an ankle injury. Nebraska is now 7-4, 5-3 in the conference. They’ll host Minnesota tomorrow afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 2:45pm.

Carson Gansebom scored a career high 37 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Dordt 94-79 on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos led 44-38 at halftime, but the Defenders couldn’t miss in the second half. They hit 20 of their 33 shots in the second half, including 11 of 20 from three point territory. Hastings is now 5-13, 1-12 in the conference. They’ll play at Mount Marty on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Dordt 72-53. Allison Bauer matched her career high with 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Hastings is now 5-11, 4-10 in the conference. They’ll also play at Mount Marty on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team held Northwest Missouri State to just 19 percent shooting on Saturday in a 59-35 win at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers are off to their third best start in the program’s history with Carrie Eighmey recording her 100th win as UNK head coach. The Lopers are now 10-0 and will play at Pittsburgh State and Missouri Southern State this week.

The UNK men lost to Northwest Missouri State 73-63. Myles Arnold scored 23 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 4-7. They’ll also play at Pittsburgh State and Missouri Southern State this week.

The Tri-City Storm won this week’s three game series with the Fargo Force with a 5-2 win on Thursday and a 5-2 win on Saturday. The Storm will host Lincoln on Friday.

NFL> In the NFL playoffs this weekend, in the NFC, Green Bay beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 and Tampa Bay downed New Orleans 30-20. In the AFC, Buffalo got by Baltimore 17-3 and Kansas City held off Cleveland 22-17. The Chiefs lost starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a concussion in the second half. His status for this week’s game is uncertain. On Sunday, Tampa Bay will play at Green Bay beginning at 2:05pm followed by Buffalo at Kansas City at 5:40pm.

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with Bradon Staley to become their next head coach. Staley served this past season as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator.

Now that the New Orleans Saints have been eliminated from the NFL postseason, the Detroit Lions are expected to hire Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell as their next head coach.

Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald has been named the new defensive coordinator at Michigan. Macdonald has spent seven years with the Ravens and worked in various roles at Georgia from 2011 to 2013.