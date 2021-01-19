Local Sports 1-19-2021

Creighton has dropped out of the top 10 of the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll after their overtime loss to Butler on Saturday. The Jays are ranked number 11 this week. Gonzaga is number one followed by Baylor, Villanova, Iowa and Texas. Rounding out the top ten are Tennessee, Michigan, Houston, Kansas and Wisconsin. Ohio State is 15th, Minnesota is 17th and Illinois is 22nd.

For the first time in the schools history, Louisville is ranked number one in the women’s poll. The Cardinals moved into the top spot after Stanford lost to Colorado over the weekend. North Carolina State is second followed by UConn, South Carolina and Stanford.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will host Minnesota today at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 7-4 on the season, 5-3 in the conference after picking up back to back wins over top 25 foes Ohio State and Michigan State. The Golden Gophers are 2-7, 1-6 in the conference. They’re led by 5-6 sophomore, Jasmine Powell, who is averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Nebraska is 6-0 at home this season and owns an eight game winning streak at Pinnacle Bank Arena dating back to February 9th of 2020. Tip-off will be at 3:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 2:45pm.

Nebraska’s Kate Cain has been named the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Cain had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the 63-55 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Mount Marty tomorrow. The Bronco women are now 5-11, 4-10 in the conference after their 72-53 loss to Dordt on Saturday. The men are 5-13, 1-12 in the conference after losing to the Defenders 94-79. The women’s game will tip-off at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

In high school basketball tonight, the St. Cecilia boys and girls will play at Superior. Sutton is at Ravenna on The Breeze 94.5 beginning at 5:45pm. On Power 99 , it’s Minden at St. Paul beginning at 6:00pm. On ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 and 92.1, its Lincoln East at Kearney. All the games are also available at platteriverpreps.com.

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls and boys are the number one seeds for the Centennial Conference basketball tournament that gets underway next week. The St. Cecilia girls will be the number three seed and will play 6th seeded Lincoln Christian on Tuesday at 6:00pm at the Chapman Gym. The boys are the 9th seed and will play at Boys Town on Monday.

The Kearney Catholic girls are the number seven seed and will host Concordia on Monday. The boys are the number two seed and will host either Columbus Scotus or Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday.

FB> Tennessee has fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt following an investigation into potential recruiting violations within the program. Pruitt was 16-19 at Tennessee, going 10-16 in the SEC and 2-11 against ranked opponents. Pruitt was in his first stint as a head coach. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban.