Local Sports 1-2-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will start the new year with a game against Rutgers on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 6-7 on the season after Sunday’s 73-52 win over Texas A & M Corpus Christi. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS and “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:04pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play host to 24th ranked Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers are now 11-2 on the season, 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference after Saturday’s 78-70 overtime loss to Michigan State. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:45pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The New York Jets have signed former Husker kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/futures contract. Maher was released by the Dallas Cowboys in December after he missed 10 field goal attempts, the most by any kicker this season. He was 20 of 30 overall this season and made all 36 of his PAT’’s. Maher signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013, but he was waived a short time later.

The Hastings College basketball teams will get back to work with games against Briar Cliff tonight. The Bronco men are 8-8 on the season, 1-5 in the conference. The women are 15-0, 7-0 in the GPAC. Game times will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Coverage begins at 5:15pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team beat Nebraska Christian 73-39 yesterday at the Health and Sports Center. Austin Luger had his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 9-4. Both the men and women will play host to Pittsburgh State on Saturday.

In high school basketball action tonight, Hastings St. Cecilia will play at Fillmore Central. The Hawkettes are now 9-0 on the season after winning the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne with a 42-28 victory over West Point Beemer on Tuesday. The St. Cecilia boys are 5-4, after taking fifth place in the Wayne Tournament with a 38-35 victory over Arlington. Game times will be at 6:00pm and 7:30pm.

The Hastings High boys and girls will play in the GNAC Tournament in Columbus today. The boys will play Gering at 7:15pm. The girls will take on Scottsbluff at 3:45pm. That tournament runs through Saturday.

The Tri City Storm ended the decade on a three game winning streak after picking up a 6-3 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday. The Storm will play at Des Moines on Friday and Saturday.

NBA> Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died following a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. Stern was 77. He headed the league for 30 years.

FOOTBALL> In college football yesterday, Minnesota beat Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl, Alabama rolled past Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl, Oregon got by Wisconsin 28-27 in the Rose Bowl and Georgia beat Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl. This afternoon, Boston College will play Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl and tonight, Indiana will take on Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.