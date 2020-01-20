Local Sports 1-20-2020

Nebraska has hired Matt Lubick to replace Troy Walters as offensive coordinator. The addition of Lubick was announced just hours after head coach Scott Frost said Walters is leaving the program by mutual agreement. Lubick worked as an Oregon assistant with Frost from 2013 to 2016 and he was Washington’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2017-2018. Lubick left coaching in January of 2019 and worked in business in Colorado. Walters worked with Frost for four years, the last two at Nebraska and the previous two at Central Florida.

Hannah Whitish tied her career high with six three pointers as the Nebraska women’s basketball team rallied from a 13 point third quarter deficit to beat Michigan 74-71 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Whitish finished with 20 points, Sam Haiby pitched in with 18, Nicea Eliely had 11 and Leigha Brown had 10 points. Nebraska is now 14-4 on the season, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play host to Purdue on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:45pm on “The Breeze” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Indiana 82-74 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers cut a 19 point deficit to six in the final minutes, but could not overcome the Hoosiers lead. Cam Mack had 20 points for Nebraska, who falls to 7-11 on the season, 2-5 in the conference. The Huskers will play at Wisconsin tomorrow night. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:04pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 20-0 on the season. The Broncos beat Mount Marty 82-62 yesterday at Lynn Farrell Arena. Emma Grenfell and Sophia Pankratz had 16 points apiece. Hastings will play at Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team upset 17th ranked Mount Marty 87-70 yesterday. Brendon Lipovsky hit eight three pointers and finished with a career high 34 points. Mason Hiemstra scored a career high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Hastings is now 11-10 on the season, 4-7 in the conference. They’ll also play at Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Emporia State 76-71 on Saturday at the Health and Sports Center. Meagan Holt and Haley Simental scored 16 points apiece for the Lopers. UNK is now 17-2, 6-2 in the MIAA. They’ll play at Northwest Missouri State on Thursday.

The UNK men beat Emporia State 85-58. Jake Walker had 18 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 12-5, 6-2 in the conference. They’ll also play at Northwest Missouri State on Thursday.

The Tri City Storm split a pair of games with Youngstown over the weekend. The Storm beat the Phantoms 4-1 on Friday, but lost Saturday’s game 5-3. The Storm will play the Fargo Force on Saturday and the Omaha Lancers on Sunday afternoon.

The Adams Central boys basketball team is off to their best start in the school’s history after beating Doniphan/Trumbull on Saturday 70-41. The Patriots are now 13-0 on the season. In the girls game, Brynn Lang set a school record by hitting eight three pointers as Adams Central beat Doniphan/Trumbull 59-27.

In other action, Kearney Catholic beat the St. Cecilia boys 51-29. The Hawks are now 8-7. In the girls game, St. Cecilia beat Kearney Catholic 51-27. The Hawkettes are now 14-1. Elkhorn beat the Hastings High girls 49-36. The Tigers are now 6-6.

NFL> It’ll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on February 2nd. The Chiefs won the AFC Championship yesterday with a 35-24 win over Tennesse. The 49ers won the NFC title by beating Green Bay 37-20.