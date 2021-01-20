Local Sports 1-20-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team went cold late in the second half and Minnesota connected on a season high 15 three pointers as the Huskers dropped a 76-71 decision to the Golden Gophers yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska led 61-59 after three quarters, but the Huskers went just 3 of 21 from the field in the final period, including 1 of 9 from three point range. Sam Haiby had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 7-5 on the season, 5-4 in the conference. They’ll play at Illinois on Monday.

A national top-50 recruit from Minneapolis has graduated early from high school and has joined the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Kendall Coley will be eligible to play the rest of the season. She took advantage of an NCAA decision that college basketball players won’t be charged one of their four years of eligibility while playing during a pandemic. That means she can play the rest of the season, and still be a freshman next season. As a junior, Coley averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Mount Marty today. Much like the Broncos, the Lancers have struggled this season. The Mount Marty women are 3-14 on the season, 1-13 in the conference. The men are 7-12, 4-10 in the GPAC. The women’s game is at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team has moved up one spot to number four in the latest Division II Sports Information Directors of America Poll. The Lopers are 10-0 on the season and will play at Pittsburgh State tomorrow night.

The top ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will begin practice today in preparation for a spring season that, at this time includes 14 matches and two tournaments. With no NCAA Division II schools playing in the fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leagues are playing a shortened spring schedule. The MIAA head coaches decided there will be no regular season champion or tournament champion this year. A league invitational will be held April 16 and 17th. The NCAA Division II Tournament was canceled last August.

The St. Cecilia boys basketball team beat Superior 44-36 last night. Brayden Schropp had 14 points for the Hawks. St. Cecilia is now 8-6.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Blue Hill rolled past Harvard 63-26, Centura downed Fillmore Central 50-45, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Sandy Creek 55-41, Kearney knocked off Lincoln East 68-57, Northwest got by North Platte 55-52, Silver Lake defeated Franklin 66-38, St. Paul upended Minden 66-45 and Sutton beat Ravenna 55-24.

The St. Cecilia girls beat Superior 56-36. Bailey Kissinger scored 16 of her game high 22 points in the first half. The Hawkettes are now 13-2.

Elsewhere in girls basketball, Blue Hill beat Harvard 50-17, Doniphan/Trumbull got by Sandy Creek 44-32, East Butler ran past Giltner 57-19, Fillmore Central defeated Centura 55-29, Grand Island Central Catholic got past Wood River 43-34, Kearney beat Lincoln East 51-35, Minden edged St. Paul 43-40, North Platte beat Northwest 42-41, Silver Lake defeated Franklin 42-38 and Sutton got past Ravenna in overtime 59-54,

The Adams Central boys and the Crete girls will be the number one seeds for the Central Conference Basketball Tournaments that get underway next week. The Patriots will play either Columbus Lakeview or Holdrege on Tuesday at 7:00pm at the Patriots Gym. The Adams Central girls are the number three seed and will battle sixth seeded Northwest at 5:30pm. The semi-finals and finals will take place at Aurora.

MLB> Outfielder George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a six year, 150-million dollar contarct. The contract is the largest ever given out by the Blue Jays in franchise history. Springer hit a team high 14 home runs for the Houston Astros last season and added another four home runs in the post season.

Longtime Los Angeles Dodger right handed pitcher Don Sutton has died of cancer at the age of 75. Sutton won over 300 games in his Hall of Fame career.

NFL> Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is staying with the New Orleans Saints after getting a promotion to assistant head coach rather than becoming the defensive coordinator at LSU. Nielsen received a new three year contract with the Saints. LSU is looking for a new defensive coordinator after parting ways with Bo Pelini at the end of the season. The Tigers also pursued Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who instead chose to take the coordinators job at Notre Dame.