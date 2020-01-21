Local Sports 1-21-2020

Baylor has become the seventh team this year to occupy the top ranking in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Bears are 15-1 on the season after wins last week over Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Gonzaga is second followed by Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State. Rounding out the top ten are Louisville, Dayton, Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll. Baylor is second followed by UConn, Oregon and Louisville.

Two former Nebraska head football coaches could be on the move. Bo Pelini is reportedly a strong candidate to return to LSU as defensive coordinator. Pelini spent three years on the Tigers staff under Les Miles before leaving to take the Nebraska job in 2007. He’s been the head coach at Youngstown State since 2015. Bill Callahan is expected to join the Cleveland Browns coaching staff as offensive line coach. Callahan recently served as the interim head coach of the Washington Redskins.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be looking to break a three game losing streak tonight when they play at Wisconsin. The Huskers are 7-11 on the season, 2-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers are 11-7, 4-3 in the league. Wisconsin is third in the conference in scoring defense, giving up only 60.2 points per game. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:04pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team has another commitment for next season. Majesta Valasek of Broken Bow will play for the Broncos. Valasek tallied 11-hundred 14 kills during her career with the Indians. She’s been invited to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star game this summer.

In boys high school basketball action last night, Lawrence Nelson got by Kenesaw 39-38. In the girl’s game, Lawrence Nelson beat Kenesaw 50-26.

In high school basketball action tonight, Adams Central will play at Grand Island Northwest, Superior is at St. Cecilia and Grand Island is at Hastings High. We’ll have the action from the Tiger Gym on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

Pairings are out for the Centennial Conference Basketball Tournament that gets underway next week. The St. Cecilia boys will host Aquinas in the opening round on Monday at 6:00pm. In the other games, Columbus Scotus will be at Boys Town and Omaha Concordia is at Archbishop Bergen. The St. Cecilia girls will be the number one seed and will play either Omaha Concordia or Columbus Scotus on Tuesday at 6:00pm at the Chapman Gym.

BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, number one ranked Baylor beat Oklahoma 61-57 and 14th ranked West Virginia stopped Texas 97-59.

Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career best 11 three pointers as the Portland Trail Blazers beat Golden State 129-124 last night. Lillard’s previous career high was 60 points that he put up earlier this season against Brooklyn.