Local Sports 1-21-2021

BRONCOS> The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Mount Marty Wednesday night 79-71.

Hastings appeared to be in pretty good position with an 8-point lead late in the third quarter. But Mount Marty went on a run to tie the game at 50-50 heading to the fourth.

The Lancers would open up a nine point lead with strong three-point shooting and Hastings was unable to recover. Hastings was led by Natalia Dick as she scored a career high 16. Kaitlyn Schmit added 15 points while Carley Leners finished with 14.

Allison Bauer added 13 points off the bench. Hastings’ record fell to 5-12, 4-11 in GPAC play and they’ll be back in action Saturday as Northwestern comes to town with tip off set for 2:00 p.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team had to go to overtime to get a 96-92 road win over Mount Marty Wednesday.

It was a wild game of back-and-fourth lead changes late that wound up tied at 80-80 at the end of regulation.

Karson Gansebom and Ben Juhl led the Broncos as Gansebom scored 31 points. Dashawn Walker finished the night with 18 points shooting while Mason Hiemstra added 12.

Hastings improves to 6-13 on the year, 2-12 in GPAC play. They too play on Saturday at home against Northwestern. Tip off set for 4:00 p.m. KHAS Radio will broadcast both games starting with pregame at 1:45 p.m.

The Hastings College men’s wrestling team fell to Dakota Wesleyan in a dual Wednesday Tigers beat the Broncos 30-25.

The Hastings College women’s wresting program took on Midland and Ottawa as part of a triangular dual hosted by Midland. The Broncos lost 41-3 to Midland and 16-4 to Ottawa on Wednesday evening.

HUSKERS> Nebraska Football head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers are planning May 1st for this year’s Spring Game. The Red-White scrimmage will be held later than usual due to a delayed start for the spring season. Coach Frost said Sports Nightly that players have returned to campus following a 4-week break. Nebraska’s spring semester begins next week. The Spring Game was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska volleyball seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were voted to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by the league’s 14 head coaches on Wednesday. The coaches also chose the Huskers as the No. 3 team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll behind Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Stivrins is a two-time AVCA All-American and two-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection. She posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage in 2019.

Sun earned her first ever All-America accolade in 2019 after leading the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set with 2.45 digs per set and 25 service aces.

Defending Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Wisconsin was the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue rounded out the top five teams.