Local Sports 1-22-2020

Wisconsin used a record breaking performance from beyond the 3-point line to beat the Nebraska men’s basketball team 82-68 last night in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers hit a team record 18 three pointers and were the most ever allowed by Nebraska. Wisconsin entered the game averaging only six three pointers per game. Eight different Badgers knocked down a shot from downtown. Kevin Cross led the Huskers with 17 points. Nebraska is now 7-12 on the season, 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Rutgers on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will host Purdue tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 14-4 on the season, 4-3 in the conference. The Boilermakers are 12-7, 3-4 in the league. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, giving up only 60.5 points per game, but the Boilermakers are last in scoring offense, averaging only 62.3 points per game. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Dakota Wesleyan tonight. The Bronco women are 20-0 on the season, 12-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The men have won two straight games after victories over Midland and Mount Marty. Game times will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

Connor Creech hit a driving lay up with 2.3 seconds remaining to give Hastings High a 51-50 victory over Grand Island last night at the Tiger Gym. Creech finished with a team high 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Caleb Francl and Isaac Trout scored 15 points apiece for the Islanders. Hastings is now 13-0 on the season. Grand Island falls to 7-6.

Adams Central scored the final eight points of the game to beat Northwest 60-55 last night in Grand Island. Gavin Lipovsky had 13 points for the Patriots. Jed Walford had 19 for the Vikings. Adams Central is now 14-0. Northwest falls to 8-6.

In other action, Hastings St. Cecilia beat Superior 48-33. The Hawks are now 9-7. In girl’s basketball, Hastings High beat Grand Island 44-33, St. Cecilia got by Superior 53-45 and Northwest beat Adams Central in overtime 58-54.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Gibbon 68-36, East Butler got by Giltner 42-32, Franklin edged Silver Lake in overtime 46-43, Harvard defeated Blue Hill 55-41, St. Paul got by Minden 37-16 and Sutton beat Ravenna 51-37.

In girls basketball, Blue Hill blasted Harvard 50-9, Doniphan/Trumbull knocked off Gibbon 47-23, East Butler rolled past Giltner 61-33, Holdrege beat Aurora 37-28, Lawrence Nelson stopped Deshler 47-28, Silver Lake ran past Franklin 54-27, St. Paul beat Minden 53-39,Sutton downed Ravenna 46-35 and Wood River surprised Grand Island Central Catholic 61-54..

MLB> New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker have been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on July 26th.

BASKETBALL> In top 25 men’s college basketball last night, 3rd ranked Kansas rolled past Kansas State 81-60, 4th ranked San Diego State defeated Wyoming 72-55, 8th ranked Duke knocked off Miami 89-59, 9th ranked Villanova got past 13th ranked Butler 76-61, 15th ranked Kentucky stopped Georgia 89-79, 17th ranked Maryland beat Northwestern 77-66, 18th ranked Texas Tech lost to TCU 65-54 and number 21 Illinois beat Purdue 79-62.