Local Sports 1-22-2021

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association has decided to expand the state high school basketball tournaments from three days to five beginning this year. The girl’s tournament will run from March 2nd through the 6th with the boy’s tournament slated for March 9th through the 13th. The games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and various Lincoln High School gyms. The Devaney Center will not be available to host games this year because Nebraska volleyball.

In boy’s high school basketball action last night, Beatrice beat Hastings High 53-49. The Tigers are now 7-5. In girls play, Beatrice got by Hastings High 36-30. Libby Langren had a team high nine points for the Tigers. Hastings is now 8-5. Adams Central improved to 10-5 on the season with a 52-31 win over Central City. Rachel Goodin led the way with 21 points.

Elsewhere in boy’s basketball last night, Cross County beat Giltner 56-21, Diller Odell defeated Lawrence Nelson 56-42, Gibbon got by Amherst 46-43, Kearney Catholic beat Aurora 59-34, Shelton edged Wood River 58-57 and Sutton beat Fairbury 53-39.

In girls basketball, Aurora beat Kearney Catholic 38-31, Cross County blasted Giltner 58-9, Diller Odell defeated Lawrence Nelson 47-29, Sutton knocked off Fairbury 53-38 and Wood River beat Shelton 54-35.

Tonight, Hastings St. Cecilia will play at Aquinas Catholic. The girl’s game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. Also tonight, Elm Creek will play at Pleasanton on Power 99 and on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 and 92.1, it’s Lincoln Pius at Kearney. All those games are also online at platteriverpreps.com.

The Nebraska volleyball team will begin the season tonight at Indiana. Big Ten teams will be playing a conference only schedule this year, with back to back games against the same opponent. First serve will be at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on The Breeze 94.5. Saturday’s game will begin at the same time.

The Hastings College basketball teams will host Northwestern tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Red Raiders beat the Broncos earlier this season in Orange City. Northwestern beat the Bronco women 79-57 and the men 111-79. Gametimes will be at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

Elisa Backes recorded her third career double-double and fourth ranked Nebraska-Kearney used a 9-0 fourth quarter run to slip past Pittsburgh State 57-53 last night. It’s the first win for the Lopers at Pittsburgh State since the 1986-87 season. Backes had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. UNK is now 11-0.

Jake Walker scored a career high 30 points and the Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team sunk a season best 12 three pointers to beat Pittsburgh State 85-75. The Lopers are now 5-7. Both teams will play at Missouri Southern State on Saturday.

NFL> Conference championship games in the NFL playoffs are set for Sunday. In the first game, Tampa Bay will play at Green Bay in the NFC title game, followed by Buffalo at Kansas City in the AFC game. You’ll hear both games on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550 and 92.1 The winners advance to the Super Bowl.