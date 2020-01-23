Local Sports 1-23-2020

The Hastings College women’s basketball team stayed undefeated in an 82-58 road win over Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday night. The Broncos are now 21-0 on the year, 13-0 in the GPAC.

Four of the Bronco starters were able to put up double digits on the night. Gabby Grasso led the team with 20 points. Sophia Pankratz finished with 18 points, Shandra Farmer added 15, and Kaitlyn Schmit totaled 13 points.

Hastings came into the contest still ranked at the No. 2 spot in the nation. Hastings will host Briar Cliff home at Lynn Farrell Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team made it back-to-back wins over ranked opponents with a 73-64 victory over No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday night. Mason Hiemstra led the Broncos as he set a career high with 24 points.

Zach Kitten finished with 14 points and lead the team in rebounds with 10 to secure his first double-double of the season. Shane Chamberlain was perfect from the floor as he went 3-for-3 on three-pointers for nine points on the night. Bart Hiscock and Logan Cale also totaled 9.

Hastings led at halftime 35-28.

Dakota Wesleyan finished the game shooting just 40 percent compared to 51 percent for the Broncos.

Hastings improves to 12-10 on the year and will be back in action Saturday hosting Briar Cliff University at Lynn Farrell Arena with a tip off time of 4:00 p.m. Both Hastings Mens and Womens games will be broadcast on KHAS Radio and Hastingslink.com

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Purdue 76-68 Wednesday night in Lincoln.

Nebraska fell behind by 21 points in the first half, but swung the momentum to take a four-point lead over visiting Purdue with 4:30 left. However, the Boilermakers executed down the stretch and escaped with the win over the Huskers.

With its first Big Ten home loss of the season, Nebraska slipped to 4-4 in the league and 14-5 overall.

Senior Nicea Eliely led four Huskers in double figures with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while sophomore forward Ashtyn Veerbeek added 13 points and two steals of her own. Sophomores Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown each contributed 10 points for Nebraska

Nebraska hit 40 percent of its shots, including 6-of-20 threes, and 14-of-20 free throws.

Nebraska returns to Big Ten road action on Saturday by traveling to Wisconsin. Tip-off between the Huskers and Badgers is set for 11 a.m. You can listen to the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM.

UNK Basketball teams will play at NW Missouri State today. Game times will be at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The UNK Women are 17-2 overall, 6-2 in the MIAA. UNK Men are 12-5 on the season, 6-2 in conference play.