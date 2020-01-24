Local Sports 1-24-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Rutgers on Saturday. The Huskers are 7-12 on the season, 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference after Tuesday’s 82-68 loss to Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights are 14-5, 5-3 in the league. Nebraska beat Rutgers 79-62 earlier this year in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 1:03pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Huskers are 14-5 on the season, 4-4 in the Big Ten Conference after Wednesday’s 63-59 loss to Purdue. The Badgers are 10-9, 2-6 in the league. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 72-62 on Wednesday to snap a 13 game losing streak. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 10:45am.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play host to Briar Cliff tomorrow. The Bronco women beat the Chargers 79-63 earlier this year in Sioux City. The men lost their game 90-87. Game times will be at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team beat Northwest Missouri State 75-51 last night. It was the 150th career win for Lopers head coach Carrie Eighmey. She won 68 games in three seasons at Hastings College and has won 82 games in a five year run at Nebraska-Kearney. Brooke Carlson had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 18-2, 7-2 in the MIAA. They’ll play at Missouri Western State on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team lost to Northwest Missouri State 65-60. Kyle Juhl and A.J. Jackson had 16 points apiece for the Lopers. UNK is now 12-6, 6-3 in the conference. They’ll also play at Missouri Western State on Saturday.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has voted to keep the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln for at least the next five years. Lincoln has hosted the tournament since 2014. Before that, Grand Island hosted the state volleyball tournament from 2010-2013. The board also awarded Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln as the site for the state unified bowling championships for the next five years. The board also agreed to discuss girls wrestling this spring. The sport came one vote short of becoming a full fledged NSAA sanctioned sport at last year’s Representative Assembly meeting.

In girl’s high school basketball last night, Adams Central beat Central City 80-49. The Patriots are now 9-6.

Elsewhere in girl’s basketball, Cross County beat Giltner 54-31, Gibbon defeated Amherst 54-41, Grand Island Central Catholic rolled past Centura 56-26, Kearney Catholic beat Aurora 42-32, Wood River got by Shelton 46-32 and Sutton defeated Fairbury 31-23.

In boys high school basketball Amherst got by Gibbon 55-53, Cross County beat Giltner 55-32, Kearney Catholic stopped Aurora 47-43, Sutton beat Fairbury 55-42 and Wood River edged Shelton 46-44.