Local Sports 1-25-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Illinois tonight. The Huskers are 7-5 on the season, 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference. The Fighting Illini are 2-7, 0-6 in the conference. Nebraska beat Illinois 78-72 earlier this season in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:45pm on KHAS Radio.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has postponed Saturday’s game against Penn State because of ongoing COVID-19 issues. The Huskers have not played since losing to Indiana 84-76 on January 10th. Their next game is scheduled for February 3rd at Michigan State.

The Nebraska volleyball team swept both of their matches at Indiana over the weekend. The Huskers will host Northwestern on Friday and Saturday.

Seven Huskers finished undefeated on the day as the Nebraska wrestling team earned wins over Northwestern and Maryland on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska beat Northwestern 26-10 and Maryland 36-0. The Huskers will host Wisconsin on Sunday in their final home dual of the season.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 88-70 on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos trailed just 49-47 at halftime, but the Red Raiders opened the second half on a 19-4 run to take control of the game. After hitting 61 percent of their shots in the first half, Hastings connected on just 28 percent of their shots in the second half. Mason Himstra led the way with 23 points. Hastings is now 6-14, 2-13 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 79-70. The Broncos went toe-to-toe with a team that beat them by 22 points earlier this season, but could not pull off the upset. Carly Lenners had 18 points for the Broncos. Hastings is now 5-13 on the season, 4-12 in the conference. They’ll also play Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

Missouri Southern State scored the games first nine points and never looked back in an 85-57 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday in Joplin. Jake Walker had 16 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 5-8 and will play at Fort Hays State on Saturday.

Elisa Backes scored 21 points to lead the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team to a 65-57 win over Missouri Southern State. Backes also had two rebounds, three blocked shots, an assist and a steal. UNK is now 12-0 and will host Fort Hays State on Tuesday in a makeup game originally scheduled for December.

The Tri-City Storm split their weekend series with the Lincoln Stars. The Storm will host the Omaha Lancers on Friday.

Blake Marquardt will take over as manager of the Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion baseball team this summer. Marquardt has coached the juniors team for the past seven years leading the team to a record of 224-94. He also coached the Runza team for two years. He takes over for Kevin Asher, who stepped down earlier this month. The Hastings Baseball Committee has also announced that Nate Story will take over the Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes and BJ Pumroy will be the new head coach for Hastings Runza.

The Central Conference Basketball tournament has postponed the state of their tournament until Tuesday. That means both Adams Central teams will play on Wednesday. The girls will battle Northwest at 5:30pm at the Patriots Gym, followed by the Adams Central boys against either Columbus Lakeview or Holdrege at 7:00pm. We’ll have the games on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

In high school basketball action from Saturday, the Adams Central boys beat Grand Island Central Catholic 50-45 in overtime and the Hastings High boys beat Columbus 57-40. In girl’s play, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Adams Central 50-45 and Hastings knocked off Columbus 51-38.

It’ll be Kansas City against Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat Buffalo 38-24 yesterday while the Bucs took care of Green Bay 31-26. This year’s game is set for February 7th in Tampa. Kansas City has opened as a 3 1/2 point favorite to win their second straight championship.

Michigan has closed all facilities and paused all team activities after positive tests for a new coronavirus strain has hit their campus. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have been shut down for at least 14 days. Both teams could potentially miss four games.