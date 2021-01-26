Local Sports 1-26-2020

Creighton has dropped six spots to number 17 in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 11-4 on the season. The top three teams remain the same. It’s still Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova. Michigan has moved up three spots to number four, but will not play for at least the next 14 days because of a COVID outbreak within the program. Texas is fifth. Rounding out the top ten are Houston, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama and Texas Tech. Ohio State is 13th, Wisconsin is 14th, Illinois is 19th and Minnesota is number 21.

Louisville still leads the women’s poll. North Carolina State is second followed by UConn, South Carolina and UCLA.

Sam Haiby scored 12 of her game high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Nebraska women’s basketball team rallied to beat Illinois 57-53 last night in Champaign. Haiby tied her career high with three three pointers, but it was her steal on an Illini inbounds pass with 10 seconds left and then her two free throws with 5.4 seconds left that secured the win. The Huskers won despite hitting just 29 percent of their field goals including 9 of 32 three pointers. Nebraska is now 8-5 on the season, 6-4 in the conference. Nebraska is scheduled to host Wisconsin on Thursday.

Spencer Schwellenbach has earned a spot on the D1Baseball’s Preseason All America second team. Schwellenbach enters his third season with the Huskers in 2021. He started all 15 games at shortstop in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID 19. Schwellenbach batted .295 with 13 runs scored, five RBI’s, two doubles and one home run during the shortened season.

The UNK vs. Fort Hays State women’s basketball game scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for Thursday night at the Health and Sports Center. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. The two teams will play in Hays on Saturday. The wrestling dual with Central Missouri scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Cushing Coliseum. Action gets underway at 6:00pm.

The winter storm continues to cause problems for conference basketball tournaments. The Central Conference Tournament will now get started on Wednesday. Quarterfinals games will be held on Thursday, all semifinals will take place on Friday at Aurora in in two gyms. Saturdays action will remain the same with the girls championship game at 6:00pm followed by the boys championship at 7:45pm. Consolation games will also be held. The Adams Central girls will play Northwest on Thursday at 5:30pm followed by the Adams Central boys against either Columbus Lakeview or Holdrege at 7:00pm. We’ll have both games on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

Left tackle Eric Fisher won’t play for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl after he tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Fisher started 15 regular season games for the Chiefs, then both playoff games. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has announced the addition of another former NFL head coach to his staff. Former Jacksonville head coach Doug Marone has been hired to coach the offensive line. Marone will work alongside former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, who will serve as the teams offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.