Local Sports 1-27-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team erased a 14 point second half deficit Saturday afternoon, but Rutgers scored the final nine points of the game to beat the Huskers 75-72. Geo Baker hit the game winning three pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Mack led the Huskers with 19 points. Nebraska is now 7-13 on the season, 2-7 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play host to Michigan on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team fought back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Wisconsin 72-71 on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 20 points. Nebraska is now 15-5 overall, 5-4 in the conference. They’ll play at Minnesota on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

The Creighton men’s basketball team beat Xavier 77-66 yesterday in Omaha. Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points for the Jays. Creighton is now 16-5 on the season, 5-3 in the Big East Conference. They’ll play at Villanova on Saturday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team won their fourth straight game with a 96-88 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos used a 21-3 run at the end of the first half to take control of the game. Shane Chamberlain hit five three-pointers and finished with 21 points. Mason Hiemstra hit three three-pointers and finished with 21 points. Hastings is now 13-10 on the season, 6-7 in the conference. They’ll face #1 ranked Morningside on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 22-0 on the season after Saturday’s 78-54 win over Briar Cliff. The 22 wins ties the longest winning streak in school history, dating back to the 1992-93 team. Taylor Beacom hit three three-pointers and finished with 19 points. Hastings will play 7th ranked Morningside on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams split their games at Missouri Western State on Saturday. The women beat the Griffons 60-57 while the men lost their game 81-75. UNK will play at Fort Hays State on Saturday.

The Tri City Storm won a pair of games over the weekend. The Storm beat Fargo 3-2 on Saturday and then knocked off Omaha 5-2 on Sunday. The Storm will play at Sioux City on Friday.

In high school basketball action from Saturday, the Adams Central boys lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 54-40. It’s the first loss of the season for the Patriots. In the girls game, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Adams Central 47-37. The Patriots are now 9-7.

The Centennial Conference basketball tournament will get underway tonight. On the boys side, St. Cecilia will host Aquinas Catholic in a rematch from Friday’s regular season game won by the Monarchs 34-13. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In the other games, Columbus Scotus will play at Boys Town and Omaha-Concordia is at Archbishop Bergen.

On the girls side, Omaha Concordia is at Columbus Scotus and Biship Neumann is at Lincoln Lutheran.

The Central Conference Basketball Tournament also begins tonight. On the boys side, York is at Columbus Lakeview and Schuyler plays at Holdrege. On the girls side, Lexington is at Holdrege and Schuyler is at Columbus Lakeview.

BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball action yesterday, 4th ranked San Diego State beat UNLV 71-67, 11th ranked Michigan State defeated Minnesota 70-52, 12th ranked Oregon rolled past UCLA 96-75 and 25th ranked Houston downed South Florida 68-49.