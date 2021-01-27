Local Sports 1-27-2021

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and two other offensive players are transferring, continuing the offseason exodus from the program. McCaffrey started two games and appeared in seven contests for the Huskers this year. He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions. Also transferring are offensive lineman Will Farniok and wide receiver Kade Warner. Farniok has appeared in four games during his three year career. Warner has 30 catches for 236 yards in 24 games with the Huskers. Nebraska has already lost wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who is transferring to Kentucky.

Former Husker offensive lineman Will Shields has been named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee with a three year term that begins this spring. Shields is the second Husker to serve on the committee as Hall of Fame Coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne was on the committee in 2014 and 2015.

Grand Island Central Catholic has fired their girls basketball coach despite a 14-0 record and the number one ranking in Class C-1. Stacia Rice posted on social media yesterday that she had been “let go” by Central Catholic. Rice was in the middle of her sixth season with the Crusaders. She guided the team to the state tournament last year, where they lost in the first round. They finished the season 17-8. Kevin Mayfield and Makenzie Dunham will coach the team for the rest of the season. Rice also announced on Twitter, that her daughter Rylie will not finish the season with Central Catholic and plans to transfer to Northwest. Rylie is the Crusaders leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game.

The weather delayed Central Conference Basketball Tournament will get underway tonight. On the girls side, Seward will play at Lexington and Schuyler is at Aurora. On the boys side, it’s Columbus Lakeview at Holdrege and Lexington is at Seward. Adams Central will play tomorrow. The girls will play Northwest at 5:30pm. The boys will play either Columbus Lakeview or Holdrege at 7:00pm. We’ll have both games on KHAS radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

The Centennial Conference Basketball Tournament begins tonight. On the girl’s side, its Aquinas at Bishop Neumann and Omaha-Concordia at Kearney Catholic. We’ll have the Stars on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460, 92.1 and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 5:45pm. On the boy’s side, St. Cecilia will play at Boys Town, Bishop Neumann is at Lincoln Lutheran and Columbus Scotus plays at Aquinas.

NFL> Several injured players for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be healthy for the Super Bowl. Chiefs running back Laveon Bell and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, as well as Bucs receiver Antonio Brown and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will play. All four missed their conference championship games on Sunday.

MLB> For the first time since 1960, the membership of the National Baseball Hall of Fame will remain frozen. No player on the Hall’s 2021 Baseball Writers Association of America ballot reached the 75 percent threshold needed for enshrinement in Cooperstown. The leading vote getter was pitcher Curt Schilling, who was named on 71.1 percent of the ballots, 16 shy of the minimum needed for selection. Schilling was followed by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. Bonds was named on 61.8 percent of the ballots. Clemens had 61.6