Local Sports 1-28-2020

Baylor is number one for the second straight week in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Bears are 17-1 on the season. Gonzaga is number two followed by Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State. Rounding out the top ten are Louisville, Dayton, Villanova, Duke and Seton Hall. South Carolina leads the women’s poll. Baylor is second followed by Oregon, UConn and Louisville.

Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini has been hired as the new defensive coordinator at LSU. Pelini has been the head football coach at Youngstown State for the past five years compiling a record of 33-28. Before that, he was the head football coach at Nebraska from 2008-2014 and finished with a record of 67-27. Pelini spent time on the LSU staff as defensive coordinator from 2005-2007, where his defense ranked in the top 20 nationally in total defense in each of his three seasons. Pelini will be paid 2.3 million dollars per season at LSU.

After playing four of its last five games on the road, the Nebraska men’s basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight for a game against Michigan. The Huskers are 7-13 on the season, 2-7 in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines are 11-8, 2-6 in the league. Michigan is fourth in the conference in scoring offense, averaging 76.6 points per game. They are 12th in scoring defense, giving up 69.6 points per game. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Hastings St. Cecilia boys beat Aquinas Catholic 43-30 last night in the Centennial Conference basketball tournament. The Hawks lost to the Monarchs 34-13 last Friday. St. Cecilia shot much better this time around, hitting 47 percent of their field goals, including 7 of 19 from three point range. In the first game, St. Cecilia hit only 14 percent from the floor, including 3 of 25 from beyond the arc. Paul Fago led the Hawks with 14 points and six rebounds. Brayden Schropp also had 14 points. St. Cecilia is now 10-8 on the season and will play at Lincoln Christian tonight. In the other games, Omaha Concordia beat Archbishop Bergen 58-49 and Boys Town got by Columbus Scotus 44-41. In the other games tonight, Omaha Concordia will play at Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran is at Bishop Neumann and Boys Town will play at Kearney Catholic.We’ll have the Kearney Catholic game on Power 99 KKPR beginning at 5:45pm.

On the girl’s side, Columbus Scotus beat Omaha-Concordia 54-38 and Lincoln Lutheran downed Bishop Neumann 53-25. Tonight, St. Cecilia will play Columbus Scotus, Kearney Catholic is at Archbishop Bergen, Aquinas Catholic is at Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran is at Grand Island Central Catholic. We’ll have the Kearney Catholic game on ESPN 1460 KXPN beginning at 5:45pm.

In the Central Conference Tournament last night, on the boys side, York beat Columbus Lakeview 68-51 and Holdrege got by Schuyler 50-47 in overtime. Tonight, Adams Central will play York, Aurora is at Crete, Seward is at Northwest and Hodrege is at Lexington.

On the girls side, Holdrege beat Lexington 38-29 and Columbus Lakeview pounded Schuyler 59-5. Tonight, Holdrege plays at Crete, Seward is at York, Aurora at Adams Central and Columbus Lakeview is at Northwest. We’ll have the Adams Central games tonight on 1230AM KHAS, pre-game coverage begins at 5:15pm.

BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 3rd ranked Kansas beat Okalhoma State 65-50 and 12th ranked Iowa got by Wisconsin 68-62.