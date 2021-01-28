Local Sports 1-28-2021

Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubik is reportedly a candidate for the head coaching job at Montana State. Lubik has deep ties to Montana. His father Sonny worked at Montana State for more than a decade. Matt was born in Bozeman and played his college ball at Montana Western. Lubik also worked from 2007 to 2009 at Arizona State under former Sun Devil head coach Dennis Erickson, who is a Montana State graduate and is part of the search committee. Lubik just finished his first year with the Huskers. Former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley is also reportedly interested in the job. Riley is currently the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

A former Nebraska assistant coach is heading to the Pac-12. Mike Cavanaugh has been hired at Arizona State to be the next offensive line coach for the program. Cavanaugh spent three years at Nebraska as offensive line coach under Mike Riley, but was not retained when Scott Frost was named head coach. Cavanaugh has been coaching at the college or professional level for 35 years.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will host Wisconsin tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 8-5 on the season, 6-4 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are 3-13, 0-10 in the league. Wisconsin has struggled on defense, giving up 76.5 points per game. Opponents have hit 34 more three pointers and 19 more free throws than the Badgers. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Nebraska senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List. Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last season with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 RBI’s.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will host Fort Hays State tonight at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers are 12-0 on the season. The Tigers are 9-2. The two teams have split their last six games, with the Tigers holding a healthy 56-38 advantage in the all time series. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm.

Two teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are included in this weeks NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Morningside is 9th and Concordia is 25th. On the men’s side Morningside is 9th and Dakota Wesleyan is 16th. Hastings College will play Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The women’s game is at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

In high school basketball action last night, the Hastings St. Cecilia boys beat Boys Town 54-50 in the play-in game of the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Hawks are now 9-7 on the season and will play at Grand island Central Catholic tonight. On the girls side, Kearney Catholic beat Omaha-Concordia 54-36. The Stars will play at Archbishop Bergen tonight. Hastings St. Cecilia will host Lincoln Christian at the Chapman Gym. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

In the Central Conference Tournament, the Holdrege boys beat Columbus Lakeview 60-57. The Dusters will play at Adams Central tonight beginning at 7:00pm. At 5:30pm, its the Adams Central girls against Northwest. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

NFL> The Houston Texans have hired Baltimore ravens assistant David Culley to be their next head coach. Culley has spent the last two seasons with Baltimore and has just completed his 27th season as an NFL coach. He’s also worked for Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

After 17 seasons, Jason Witten is retiring from the NFL. He intends to sign a one day contarct and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expires at the end of the league year. Witten played 16 seasons with the Cowboys and spent 2020 with the Raiders. Witten retired after the 2017 season and spent 2018 as an analyst for ESPN before returning to the Cowboys in 2019.

COLLEGE FB> Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has agreed to a 10 year contract extension with the Wildcats program. Fitzgerald is 106-81 since taking over the program in 2006.