Local Sports 1-29-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Michigan 79-68 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That’s the sixth straight loss for the Huskers. Cam Mack led the way with 19 points. Nebraska is now 7-14 on the season, 2-8 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play host to Penn State on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team takes aim at a second straight Big Ten road win tomorrow night when they play at Minnesota. The Huskers beat Wisconsin 72-71 on Saturday in Madison. Nebraska beat Minnesota 72-58 earlier this season in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Nebraska football team is losing another player. Running back Jaylin Bradley has entered his name in the transfer portal. Bradley has rushed for 101 yards on 26 carries in three years for the Huskers. He becomes the second running back to leave the program this month. Maurice Washington was formally kicked off the team on January 3rd, after being away from the team for several weeks at the end of the 2019 season. Bradley’s departure leaves the Huskers with five scholarship running backs.

Tickets for the 2020 Nebraska Spring Football game will go on sale next week. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Tuesday beginning at 10:00am. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday beginning at 10:00am. The game will be held on Saturday April 18th at Memorial Stadium.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play host to Morningside tonight. The Bronco men will be looking for their fifth straight win against the nations number one ranked team. The Hastings women will be looking to extend their season opening winning streak to a school record 23 games, The women’s game will be at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have coverage on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

In boys high school basketball last night, Hastings High beat Beatrice 48-46 to improve to 15-0 on the season. Connor Creech scored 21 points for the Tigers. In the girls game, Beatrice beat Hastings High 47-18. McKinsey Long led the Tigers with five points. Hastings is now 8-7.

In the Central Conference Tournament last night, on the boys side, Adams Central beat York 59-50. Lucas Bohlen hit five three pointers and finished with 20 points. The Patriots are now 15-1. In the other games, Aurora got by Crete 40-39, Northwest beat Seward 50-38 and Lexington rolled past Holdrege 73-50. In the semifinals on Thursday at Northwest, Adams Central will play Aurora at 6:00pm followed by Northwest and Lexington at 7:45pm.

On the girls side, Adams Central beat Aurora 54-24. Rachel Goodan had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 7 blocked shots for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 10-7. In the other games, Crete beat Holdrege 57-37, York ran past Seward 56-31 and Northwest beat Columbus Lakeview 53-28. In the sem ifinals on Friday, Crete will play York at 6:00pm followed by Adams Central and Northwest at 7:45pm. Championship games are set for Saturday.

In the Centennial Conference Tournament last night, the St. Cecilia boys lost to Lincoln Christian 55-36. The Hawks are now 10-9. In the other games, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Omaha Concordia 62-40, Lincoln Lutheran got by Bishop Neumann 49-42 and Kearney Catholic blew out Boys Town 70-31. In the semifinals on Friday at Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Lincoln Lutheran at 6:00pm followed by Kearney Catholic against Lincoln Christian at 7:45pm.

On the girls side, Hastings St. Cecilia beat Columbus Scotus 42-27. Bailey Kissinger had 16 points for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia is now 17-1. In the other games, Arch Bishop Bergen edged Kearney Catholic 58-56 in double overtime, Lincoln Christian pasted Aquinas 60-28 and Grand Island Central Catholic got by Lincoln Lutheran 39-32. In the semifinals on Thursday, St. Cecilia will play archbishop Bergen at 6:00pm followed by Lincoln Christian and Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:45pm.

Elsewhere in boys basketball last night, Blue Hill beat Lawrence Nelson 56-49, Fairbury got by Sandy Creek 45-44, Heartland Lutheran took care of Red Cloud 42-27, Kearney beat Lincoln Northeast 70-44, Lincoln Southeast outscored Grand Island 85-78, Silver Lake defeated Wilcox Hildreth 47-38, St. Paul defeated Centura 55-47, Wood River edged Ord 43-42 and Sutton knocked off Milford 54-37.

In girls basketball, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Arcadia Loup City 49-41, Fairbury blew out Sandy Creek 55-16, Heartland Lutheran beat Red Cloud 36-28, Lawrence Nelson beat Blue Hill 51-37, Lincoln Northeast got by Kearney 47-43, Ord defeated Wood River 59-38, Silver Lake knocked off Wilcox Hildreth 55-38, St. Paul beat Centura 54-43 and Sutton got by Milford 50-46.