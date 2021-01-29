Local Sports 1-29-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Wisconsin 84-68 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 24 points. Kate Cain had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Bella Cravens had 13 points and 11 rebounds. As a team, Nebraska hit 51 percent of their field goals in the game, despite going 2 of 12 from three point range. Nebraska held Wisconsin to just 30.3 percent shooting in the first half, including 3 of 15 in the opening quarter. Nebraska is now 9-5 on the season, 7-4 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll be off until next Thursday when they play at Penn State.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play Northwestern tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers opened the season last weekend by sweeping Indiana in a pair of matches. Northwestern is also 2-0 after sweeping a pair of matches with Rutgers. First serve will be at 6:00pm.

Former Nebraska fullback Tom Rathman has announced his retirement after 31 years in the NFL. Rathman played eight years with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the rams. He won Super Bowls with San Francisco to cap the 1988 and 1989 seasons. He also served as an assistant coach with San Francisco, Detroit, Oakland and Indianapolis.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team lost to Fort Hays State 61-49 last night at the Health and Sports Center. It’s the first loss of the season for the Lopers after opening the season with 12 straight wins. The Tigers outscored UNK 23-9 in the second quarter. Kelsey Sanger and Klaire Kirsch had nine points apiece for the Lopers. The same two teams will play Saturday in Hays.

The second ranked UNK wrestling team used four forfeits, two falls and two tech falls to easily get past Central Missouri 49-6 last night at Cushing Coliseum. UNK heads to Newman and nationally ranked Central Oklahoma next weekend.

In high school basketball last night, Tyler Slechta scored 21 points to lead Adams Central past Holdrege 75-39 in the quarterfinals of the Central Conference Tournament. The Patriots are now 16-1 and will play Crete in the semifinals tonight at Aurora. The Cardinals beat York last night 58-51. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In the other games, Schuyler upset Northwest 36-34 and Aurora beat Seward 42-30.

On the girls side, Adams Central lost to Northwest 44-34. The Patriots hit only 27 percent of their field goals in the game, including 1 of 10 three pointers. Rachel Goodin had 12 points for Adams Central. The Patriots are now 10-7 and will play Lakeview for 7th place in the tournament tomorrow at 12:45pm in Aurora. Lakeview lost to Holdrege last night 46-37. In the other games, top seeded Crete beat Seward 59-28 and York knocked off Aurora 53-31.

In the Centennial Conference Tournament, the Hastings St. Cecilia girls beat Lincoln Christian 45-16. Bailey Kissinger had 19 points for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia will play Kearney Catholic in the semifinals tonight at Lincoln Lutheran. The Stars upset Archbishop Bergen 32-27 last night. Gametime will be at 7:45pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities 1460/1550AM, 92.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 7:30pm. In the other games, Bishop Neumann upset top seeded Grand Island Central Catholic 52-28 and Columbus Scotus got by Lincoln Lutheran 29-20.

On the boys side, St. Cecilia lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 59-29. The Hawks are now 9-8. In the other games, Bergen beat Lincoln Christian 53-49, Omaha-Concordia got by Lincoln Lutheran 49-46 and Kearney Catholic beat Aquinas 63-27.

Elsewhere in girls basketball last night, Hastings beat Grand Island 50-37. McKinsey Long had 12 points for the Tigers. Hastings is now 10-5 on the season and will play at Omaha Skutt tonight.