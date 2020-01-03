Local Sports 1-3-2020

The Hastings College Women’s Basketball team remains undefeated by beating Briar Cliff 79-63 Thursday night in Sioux City, Iowa. Hastings led 45-32 at halftime. HC forced the Chargers to commit 20 turnovers in the game. Taylor Beacom led the Broncos and set a career high 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Shandra Farmer had 17 points,Gabby Grasso added 12 points. Sophia Pankratz led the Broncos in rebounds with a career high 13. Hastings improves to 16-0, 8-0 in conference play, and will be back in action Saturday against the University of Jamestown on the road in Jamestown, North Dakota with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m. We’ll broadcast that game on KHAS Radio and Hastingslink.com.

The Broncos men’s basketball team fell short against Briar Cliff 90-87 Thursday evening. The Broncos started strong and held a 44-39 lead at the half. The Chargers were able to swing the momentum in their favor in the second half for the win. Bart Hiscock led the Broncos scoring 28 points and picked up his 6th double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Brendan Lipovsky picked up 18 points, Zach Kitten and Mason Hiemstra both added 10 points. Hastings will be back in action Saturday as the Broncos travel to take on University of Jamestown with tip-off set for 3:00 p.m. We’ll broadcast that game on KHAS Radio and Hastingslink.com.

The Hastings High boys basketball team remains undefeated. They beat Gering 71-36 in the First round of the GNAC Tournament Thursday in Columbus. Hastings will now play Columbus Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Scottsbluff 69 McCook 44

Columbus 62 North Platte 59

The Hastings High girls basketball lost to North Platte 47-33 also in the first round of the GNAC Tournament. The Tigers will play at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Scottsbluff 52 Gering 48

Columbus 47 McCook 36

Both Hastings St. Cecilia basketball teams beat Fillmore Central on Thursday. The boys won 63-44, the girls won 44-33.

The Hastings High Wrestling team lost a dual Thursday to defending Class A State champion Millard South. The Tigers came up short 46-25.