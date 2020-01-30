Local Sports 1-30-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Minnesota tonight. The Huskers are 15-5 on the season, 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference after Saturday’s 72-71 victory over Wisconsin. The Gophers are 12-8, 2-7 in the conference. Nebraska beat Minnesota 72-58 on January 4th in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Nebraska football program is losing a player from its 2021 recruiting class. Defensive lineman RJ Sorensen has decommitted from the Huskers, The 6-foot-4, 240 pound pass rusher from Fort Lauderdale was the first player to verbally commit to the 2021 class.

Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the preseason USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List. Edwards becomes the first Husker on the watch list since former All American MJ Knighten. Edwards started all 52 games for the Huskers last year. She had a batting average of .376 with 56 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 50 RBI’s and 42 runs scored.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team has broken the record for the longest winning steak in the school’s history after beating Morningside 85-80 in overtime last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. It’s the 23 straight victory for the Broncos, breaking the record set by the 1992-93 team. This one didn’t come easy. Hastings battled back from a 16 point deficit in the fourth quarter to get the win. Shandra Farmer forced overtime with a basket with 1.1 seconds remaining. Sophia Pankratz hit two three pointers in the extra session to seal the win. Pankratz finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Farmer ended up with 20 points. Taylor Beacom pitched in with 12. Hastings will play host to Northwestern on Saturday at 2:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team couldn’t find a way to stay with number one ranked Morningside last night dropping an 81-70 decision to the Mustangs. Tyler Borchers scored 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Kitten had 15 points and 6 rebounds for the Broncos. Morningside out rebounded Hastings 49-30. Hastings is now 13-11 on the season, 6-8 in the conference. They’ll play Northwestern on Saturday at 4:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team has been picked by the leagues coaches to finish 11th this year in the MIAA. The Lopers were 20-24 last year, 12-14 in the conference. Central Oklahoma was picked to win the championship this year. Missouri Western State was second in the preseason poll followed by Central Missouri. Rogers State and Washburn tied for fourth.

The Adams Central boys will battle Aurora in the semifinals of the Central Conference Basketball Tourament tonight at Northwest High School. The Patriots beat York 59-50 on Tuesday while the Huskies got by Crete 40-39. Adams Central beat Aurora 57-34 to begin the season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In the other game, Northwest will play Lexington.

The St. Cecilia girls will face Archbishop Bergen in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament tonight at Kearney Catholic. The Hawkettes beat Columbus Scotus on Tuesday 42-27 while Bergen knocked off Kearney Catholic 58-56 in overtime. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning at 5:45pm. In the other game Lincoln Christian will play Grand Island Central Catholic.

In top 25 men’s college basketball last night, top ranked Baylor beat Iowa State 67-53, 4th ranked San Diego State defeated New Mexico 85-57, 6th ranked Lousiville knocked off Boston College 86-69, 7th ranked Dayton got by Duquesne 73-69, 12th ranked West Virginia lost to Texas Tech 89-81, number 21 Houston beat East Carolina 69-59, number 22 LSU rolled past Alabama 90-76 and 24th ranked Penn State beat Indiana 64-49.