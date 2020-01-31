Local Sports 1-31-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota 67-61 last night in Minneapolis. The Huskers scored just 22 points in the second half. Leigha Brown led Nebraska with 15 points, including 13 in the fist half. Hannah Whitish had 13 points and Sam Haiby had 10. Nebraska is now 15-6 on the season, 5-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers will play host to Ohio State on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will look to break a six game losing streak when they host Penn State on Saturday. The Huskers are 7-14 on the season, 2-8 in the conference after Tuesday’s 79-68 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 15-5, 5-4 in the league. That’s the school’s best 20 game start in more than a decade. Penn State has been stout on defense. They have held 13 of its 20 opponents to 70 points or less this season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College basketball teams host Northwestern tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Bronco women beat the Red Raiders earlier this season 72-62 in Orange City. The men lost to Northwestern 93-76. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Hastings College softball team will open the season tomorrow in Topeka, Kansas against Ottawa University. The Broncos finished 14-26 last year, 6-16 in the conference.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will play at Fort Hays State on Saturday, The Loper women are 19-2, 8-2 in the MIAA. The men are 12-7, 6-4 in the conference. Gametimes will be at 2:00pm and 4:00pm in Hays, Kansas.

The Adams Central boys basketball team beat Aurora 52-41 last night in the semifinals of the Central Conference Basketball Tournament in Grand Island. The Patriots hit 42 percent of their field goals in the game, including 7 of 16 from three point range. They also made 15 of 20 free throws, 13 of 17 in the second half and 11 of 13 in the fourth quarter. Cam Foster led the way with 18 points. Adams Central is now 16-1 and will play Northwest for the championship on Saturday. The Vikings beat Lexington 75-58 in the other semifinal game. Jed Walford had 37 points for Northwest.

The girls semifinals will take place tonight. Crete will play York at 6:00pm followed by Adams Central against Northwest at 7:45pm. We’ll have the Adams Central game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

In the Centennial Conference Tournament, the St. Cecilia girls beat Archbishop Bergen 45-32. The Hawketes will play Lincoln Christian for the title tomorrow. The Crusaders beat Grand Island Central Catholic in the other semifinal game last night 45-38. St. Cecilia beat Lincoln Chrtistian earlier this season 54-45.

In the boys semifinal games tonight, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Lincoln Lutheran at 6:00pm followed by Kearney Catholic against Lincoln Chrsitian at 7:45pm.

Elsewhere in boys basketball last night, Deshler beat Kenesaw 53-29, Diller Odell defeated Lawrence Nelson 51-28, Doniphan Trumbull knocked off Ord 45-25, Sutton got by Sandy Creek 37-36 and Wood River beat Nebraska Christian 54-46.

In girls basketball, Aquinas Catholic edged Kearney Catholic in overtime 44-41, Kenesaw beat Deshler 37-29, Lawrence Nelson defeated Diller Odell 54-36, Minden knocked off Cozad 46-39, Ord ran past Doniphan/Trumbull 53-16 and Sutton beat Sandy Creek 56-21.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball action last night, 2nd ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 87-72, 11th ranked Oregon got by California 77-72, 15th ranked Maryland beat 18th ranked Iowa 82-72, 19th ranked Illinois edged Minnesota 59-51 and 20th ranked Colorado lost to UCLA 72-68.