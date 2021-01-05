Local Sports 1-5-2020

Creighton has moved up to number seven in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. It ties for the best ranking in the schools history. Creighton will host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Villanova, Texas and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are Kansas, Creighton, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Michigan. Illinois is 12th, Rutgers is 15th, Minnesota is 16th and Michigan State is number 23.

Villanova is again pausing all men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program and the Wildcats next three games have been postponed. Villanova was scheduled to play DePaul tonight, Marquette on Friday and Xavier on January 13th, all three games have been postponed. Villanova had paused team activities last week after head coach Jay Wright and one other staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Stanford continues to lead the women’s poll. Louisville is second followed by North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina.

The men’s basketball game between Nebraska and Purdue scheduled for tonight in West Lafayette, Indiana has been postponed. The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game. Nebraska’s next scheduled game is set for Sunday at home against Indiana.

A key member of Nebraska’s defense has announced his intentions to return to the Huskers for a fourth season. Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt joins senior linebacker JoJo Domann as key defenders who will forego the draft process to come back to Lincoln for another season in 2021. Taylor-Britt was a second team All Big Ten selection in 2020. He totaled 28 tackles with three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions this season. He also returned six punts for 79 yards, averaging more than 13 yards per return.

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby has been named the College Sports Madness Big Ten Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after leading the Huskers to a pair of upset wins over Northwestern and Rutgers last week. Haiby had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Northwestern. She had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists against Rutgers. Nebraska will play at Michigan on Thursday and at Michigan State on Sunday.

In high school basketball tonight, the Adams Central boys will play at Elkhorn North. The Patriots have won 11 games in a row since dropping their season opener to Aurora. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. Tonight on Power 99, it’s Gibbon at Shelton beginning at 6:00pm. On ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 and 92.1, its North Platte at Kearney, beginning at 6:00pm. The games on the radio can also be heard online at platteriverpreps.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> Marshall has fired head football coach Doc Holliday after 11 seasons at the school. He went 85-54 with a Conference USA title in 2014 and three division championships. This past season, he earned Conference USA Coach of the Year honors for the second time.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> The NCAA has announced they they will host its entire postseason men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis and the surrounding area with a bubble like format. All 68 teams will compete for the national championship and play most of the games at multiple venues in Indianapolis, while some games will be staged in Bloomington and West Lafayette. The bulk of the teams will also stay in hotels connected to the Indiana Convention Center, which will be used as a practice facility. The tournament is expected to start on March 18th.

NFL> After a decade of being the Denver Broncos chief football decision maker, John Elway and the team have decided to hire a general manager, to oversee the draft, free agency and the roster. The Broncos finished 5-11 this year and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season.