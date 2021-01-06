Local Sports 1-6-2020

The Nebraska volleyball team will start the season ranked number five in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers finished 28-5 last year and reached the NCAA Regional Final. Wisconsin is ranked number one followed by Texas, Stanford, Kentucky and Nebraska. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Minnesota, Washington, Penn State and Utah. Purdue is 13th and Michigan is number 24. Creighton checks in at number 15. Nebraska will open the season with a two match series at Indiana on January 22nd and 23rd.

Nebraska-Kearney is ranked number one in the Division II preseason rankings. The Lopers finished 38-1 in 2019 and finished as the national runner up. UNK will open the season on February 22nd.

The 7th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team will host Seton Hall tonight. The Jays are 8-2 on the season, 5-1 in the Big East Conference. The Pirates are 9-4. They are 6-1 in conference play. Seton Hall has won seven of their last eight games and off to their second best start in Big East history. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will face Briar Cliff tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Bronco men are 4-10 on the season, 0-9 in the conference after Saturday’s 98-80 loss to Jamestown. The women are 4-8, 3-7 in the conference after losing to the Jimmies 66-55. The women’s game is at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Adams Central boys basketball team won their 12th game in a row with a 59-52 win over Elkhorn North last night. Lucas Bohlen had 25 points for the Patriots. Cam Foster chipped in with 15. Tyler Slechta had 11. Adams Central will be off until next Friday when they face Northwest.

Elsewhere in boy’s basketball, Amherst got by Wood River 55-48, Bertrand beat Wilcox-Hildreth 59-44, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Northwest 49-33, Kearney rolled past North Platte 84-54, Kenesaw defeated Axtell 63-48, Silver Lake beat Pleasanton 51-35 and Sutton got by Centura in overtime 59-54.

In girl’s basketball, Axtell beat Kenesaw 49-30, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Northwest 43-36, Kearney edged North Platte 51-50, Lawrence Nelson knocked off McCool Junction 39-28, Pleasanton ran past Silver Lake 76-39, Sandy Creek won their first game of the season with a 27-21 win over Harvard, Sutton beat Centura 36-20, Wood River beat Amherst 40-33 and York blew out Schuyler 78-16.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy last night. Smith became the third Alabama player to claim college football’s most prestigious award and the first receiver to win it since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. Smith beat out three other finalists, all of whom were quarterbacks: Alabama’s Mac Jones, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Trask of Florida.

NFL> Four players in their first year of eligibility are among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive end Jared Allen lead the list of finalists. As many as five of the finalists will be chosen later this month for enshrinement. The enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2021 is currently scheduled for the week of August 5th. The Class of 2020 is scheduled to be enshrined at a separate ceremony that week as well, because last Augusts’ event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.