Local Sports 1-6-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Iowa tomorrow night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 6-8 on the season, 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference after Friday’s 79-62 loss to Rutgers. The Hawkeyes are 10-4, 1-2 in the league. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS and “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:04pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat 24th ranked Minnesota 72-58 on Saturday in Lincoln. Kate Cain posted her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds. The Huskers are now 12-2 on the season, 2-1 in the conference. They’ll play host to Wisconsin on Thursday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team picked up a big road win at the University of Jamestown on Saturday beating the Jimmies 79-65. Hastings held Jamestown without a point in the final eight minutes of the game and outscored the Jimmies 14-0. Bart Hiscock hit five three pointers and finished with 24 points. He also pulled down 15 rebounds. Zach Kitten had 18 points and seven rebounds while Logan Cale added 11 points for the Broncos. Hastings is now 9-9 on the season, 2-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play host to Concordia on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 17-0 on the season after Saturday’s 77-52 win over the University of Jamestown. The 17 wins matches the 2001-2002 team for the best start in the schools history. Gabby Grasso led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Shandra Farmer and Sophia Pankratz also scored 14 points apiece for the Broncos. Hastings will play number one ranked Concordia on Wednesday.

Morgan Soucie hit two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining in overtime on Saturday to give the Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team an 81-80 victory over Pittsburgh State. Soucie finished with 35 points. It’s the fourth straight win for the Lopers. UNK is now 8-4, 2-1 in the MIAA. They’ll host Missouri Southern State tonight.

The UNK women’s basketball team lost to Pittsburgh State 88-74. Haley Simental had 24 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 12-2, 1-2 in the conference. They’ll also play Missouri Southern State tonight at the Health and Sports Center.

The Tri City Storm swept two games from Des Moines over the weekend, 3-1 and 5-3. Tri City has now won five straight games. They’ll host Waterloo on Friday. The puck will drop at 7:05pm.

The Hastings High boys basketball team captured the GNAC Championship on Saturday with a 60-52 win over Scottsbluff. The Tigers are now 10-0. The Hastings High girls beat Columbus 45-40 to finish 2-1 in the tournament. They are now 4-5 on the season.

In other action, the Adams Central boys beat O’Neil 67-36 on Saturday to improve to 10-0. The girls are now 6-4 after losing to O’Neil 69-53.

NFL> In the NFL yesterday, Minnesota beat New Orleans 26-20 and Seattle downed Philadelphia 17-9. This weekend, on Saturday, Minnesota will play at San Francisco at 3:35pm followed by Tennessee at Baltimore at 7:15pm. On Sunday, it’s Houston at Kansas City at 2:05pm followed by Seattle at Green Bay at 5:40pm.