Local Sports 1-7-2020

Gonzaga remains number one in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Zags are 16-1 on the season. Duke is second followed by Kansas, Baylor and Auburn. Rounding out the top ten are Butler, San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State. UConn leads the women’s poll. Oregon is second followed by Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford.

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost is losing one of his assistant coaches. Jovan Dewitt is leaving the program to accept an assistant coaching position on Mack Brown’s staff at North Carolina. Dewitt was the outside linebackers coach and was the special teams coordinator for the Huskers. He’s also coached at Army, Northern Iowa and Central Florida. Dewitt is the second coach to leave the Husker staff since Frost took over in December of 2017. Defensive line coach Mike Dawson left last spring to take a job with the New York Giants.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Iowa tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 6-8 on the season, 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference after last week’s 79-62 loss to Rutgers. The Hawkeyes are 10-4, 1-2 in the league following an 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. Iowa is led by junior Luka Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is second in rebounding. In conference games this year, Garza is averaging 33.0 points per game. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS and “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:04pm.

Kate Cain of Nebraska has claimed a spot on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll for her performance last week for the Huskers. Cain averaged 14.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks in two games last week. Nebraska will play Wisconsin on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels have been invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game will be played on January 25th in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is considered the top all star event of the season and gives college seniors an opportunity to boost their NFL draft stock. Jackson will also play in the East-West Shrine Bowl while Daniels will play in the Collegiate Bowl.

The 18th ranked Missouri Southern State Lions hit 11 first half three pointers to beat Nebraska-Kearney 89-77 last night. Jake Walker had 23 points for the Lopers. In the women’s game, UNK beat Missouri Southern State 65-58. Haley Simental had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Lopers. UNK will play at Rogers State on Thursday.

In high school basketball last night, the Gibbon boys beat Minden 56-48 and Alma defeated Medicine Valley 55-40. In girls play, Minden beat Gibbon 50-43 and Alma got by Medicine Valley 44-37.

NFL> The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach. Mike McCarthy has agreed to become the ninth head coach in the teams history. McCarthy spent 13 years at Green Bay before getting fired after 12 games in 2018. He led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 and made the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons. McCarthy is expected to name New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan as his Defensive Coordinator. Nolan has served as defensive coordinator for several NFL teams, most recently the Atlanta Falcons from 2012 to 2014.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> In the Lendingtree Bowl last night, Louisiana beat Miami of Ohio 27-17.

BASKETBALL> In top 25 college basketball, 17th ranked West Virginia beat Oklahoma State 55-41.