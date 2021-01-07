Local Sports 1-7-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Michigan tonight. The Huskers are 5-3 on the season, 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference after upset wins over Rutgers and Northwestern last week. The 15th ranked Wolverines are 7-0, 2-0 in the conference. Michigan is led by first team All Big Ten forward Naz Hillman, who is averaging 24.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Michigan has been bolstered by the addition of Leigha Brown. The former Husker is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1550 KICS, beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

LSU is turning to a former Husker to fix their struggling offense. The Tigers have hired Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz as its new offensive coordinator. Peetz was a walk on at Nebraska in the early 2000s as a long snapper and defensive back but never played a down for the Huskers. This past season, LSU finished 35th in total offense and 39th in scoring.

The 7th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team beat Seton Hall 89-53 last night in Omaha. Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season high 19 points in the first half for the Jays. Creighton is now 9-2 on the season, 5-1 in the Big East Conference. They’ll play host to St. Johns on Saturday.

Briar Cliff used a 17-3 run at the beginning of the second half to beat the Hastings College men’s basketball team 104-75 last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos trailed just 46-41 at halftime, but the Chargers hit 12 three pointers and shot 64 percent from the field after intermission to outscore the Broncos 58-34. Ben Juhl led Hastings with 30 points. Karson Gansebom had 15, Ashton Valentine 12 and Mason Hiemstra had 11. Hastings is now 4-11 on the season, 0-10 in the conference. They’ll play at 8th ranked Morningside on Saturday.

A comeback bid by the Hastings College women’s basketball team came up short in a 78-70 loss to Briar Cliff last night. The Chargers used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to open up a 68-50 lead. The Broncos pulled within four with: 25 seconds to go, but could not overcome the huge deficit. Kaitlyn Schmit led the Broncos with 12 points. Hastings is now 4-9 on the season, 3-8 in the conference. They’ll also play at Morningside on Saturday.

After a long Christmas break, the Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will get back on the floor tonight at Lincoln University. The Loper women are 6-0 on the season. The men 2-5. Gametimes will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

The Tri-City Storm dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Lincoln Stars last night. The Storm will host the Sioux City Musketeers in back to back games this Friday and Saturday at the Viero Center.

In college wrestling last night, Morningside beat Hastings 42-11.

In high school basketball tonight, St. Cecilia will play at Sandy Creek. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. On The Breeze 94.5 its Lawrence Nelson at Giltner. On Power 99 we’ll have Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City. All games can be heard online at platteriverpreps.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has declared for the NFL draft. In his three seasons as a starter for the Tigers, Lawrence lost just three games and led the program to three College Football Playoff appearances, two title game appearances and one national championship. Lawrence ends his time at Clemson with just over ten thousnad yards passing with 90 touchdowns. He also rushed for 848 yards and 18 touchdowns.