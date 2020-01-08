Local Sports 1-8-2020

Cam Mack had his fourth double-double of the season as the Nebraska men’s basketball team upset Iowa 76-70 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mack had 15 points and dished out ten assists as the Huskers picked up their fourth straight win over the Hawkeyes in Lincoln. Iowa hit only 4 of 33 shots from three point range. The Huskers are now 7-8 on the season, 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Northwestern on Saturday beginning at 3:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 2:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play host to Wisconsin on Thursday. The Huskers are 12-2 on the season, 2-1 in the conference after their 72-58 win over Minnesota on Saturday. The Badgers are 9-5, 1-2 in the league. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Creighton men’s basketball team hit only two field goals over the final seven minutes and lost to 16th ranked Villanova 65-59 last night last night at the CHI Center in Omaha. The loss snapped a 15 game home winning streak for the Jays. Creighton is now 12-3, 1-2 in the Big East Conference.

Two of the top teams in NAIA Division II women’s basketball will square off tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena as 4th ranked Hastings College battles number one ranked Concordia. The Broncos are 17-0 and off to their best start since the 2001-2002 season. The Bulldogs are 14-1 with their only loss coming to Southeastern Florida during the Christmas break. Though both programs have been consistent winners, the Broncos and the Bulldogs have not met when both teams were ranked in the top five nationally since November 25, 2003, when 3rd ranked Concordia defeated number one Hastings 74-73. Concordia has won the last eight games in the series. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. The men will follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Hastings College baseball team has been picked by the leagues coaches to finish tenth this year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia was selected to finish first. The Broncos were 12-29 last year, 6-21 in the conference. They’ll open the season on February 8th at Ottawa University.

The Hastings College softball team has been picked to finish 11th this year in the conference. Morningside was picked to win the championship. The Broncos were 14-26 a year ago, 6-26 in the conference. They’ll open the season on February 1st at Ottawa University.

In boys high school basketball action last night, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Northwest 66-48, Mankato-Rock Hills of Kansas downed Red Cloud 60-29, McCool Junction beat Lawrence Nelson 51-42, Shelton blew by Gibbon 66-49 and Southerm Valley defeated Franklin 63-37.

In girls play, Lawrence Nelson beat McCool Junction 57-13, Mankato-Rock Hills of Kansas downed Red Cloud 34-13, Northwest beat Grand Island Central Catholic 48-31, Shelton defeated Gibbon 54-35, Southern Valley got by Franklin 38-33 and Sutton beat Centura 46-36.

BASKETBALL> In top 25 men’s college basketball action last night, 4th ranked Baylor got by number 22 Texas Tech 57-52, 12th ranked Maryland beat 11th ranked Ohio State 67-55, 13th ranked Louisville defeated Miami 74-58, 14th ranked Kentucky got by Georgia 78-69, Boston College upset 18th ranked Virginia 60-53 and 20th ranked Penn State lost to Rutgers 72-61,