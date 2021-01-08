Local Sports 1-8-2021

The Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion baseball team is looking for a new manager. Kevin Asher has stepped down, citing time and family concerns. Asher has been the manager of the senior’s program since 2016. Last year, he guided the team to a 25-8 record in a shortened season. In 2019, Hastings was 35-15 and advanced to the semi-finals of the Regional Tournament. The Legion baseball committee is expected to name a new head coach soon.

A fourth quarter rally came up short as the Nebraska women’s basketball team dropped a 64-62 decision to 15th ranked Michigan last night in Ann Arbor. The Huskers trailed 60-49 midway through the fourth quarter. Sam Haiby had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers. Naz Hillman scored a career high 35 points and pulled down 22 rebounds for the Wolverines. Former Husker Leigha Brown did not play for Michigan, because of COVID-19 protocols. Nebraska is now 5-4 on the season, 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Michigan State on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is still scheduled to play Indiana on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tuesday’s game with Purdue was postponed because of COVID concerns. The game will begin at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:00pm.

Three Huskers have been recognized as winners of long-standing Nebraska senior awards. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle earned the Guy Chamberlain Trophy following his standout career. Linebacker Collin Miller is the recipient of the Tom Novak Award and defensive lineman Ben Stille was honored with the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Morningside tomorrow. The Broncos will be looking for revenge after the Mustangs swept a doubleheader from Hastings on December 20th at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Morningside women beat Hastings 89-54. The men were 86-67 winners. The women’s game is at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team is now 7-0 on the season after last night’s 68-53 win over Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. Klaire Kirsch had 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Lopers. The UNK men lost to Lincoln University 67-60. Austin Luger scored a career high 26 points for UNK. Both teams will head for Central Missouri on Saturday.

Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball coach Greg Berndt picked up his 100th career win last night as the Hawkettes beat Sandy Creek 53-12. Bailey Kissinger led the way with 15 points. St. Cecilia is now 8-2. In the boy’s game, Garrett Parr hit a three pointer with .8 of a second remaining as St. Cecilia beat Sandy Creek 39-36. Parr’s game winning shot came after he missed two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining. St. Cecilia is now 6-4. Tonight, Hastings High will play at Mount Michel.

Elsewhere in boy’s basketball, Arcadia/Loup City beat Wood River 58-49, Cross County defeated Sutton 44-29, Doniphan/Trumbull ran past Ravenna 54-26, Franklin beat Alma 70-53 and Lawrence Nelson got by Giltner 53-42.

In girls basketball, Alma edged Franklin 53-51, Lawrence Nelson blasted Giltner 60-35, Ravenna beat Doniphan/Trumbull 53-27, Sutton defeated Cross County 43-31 and Wood River downed Arcadia/Loup City 66-29.

NCAA FOOTBALL> As Alabama prepares for Monday’s national championship game against Ohio State, five Crimson Tide players were honored with individual awards Thursday at the Home Depot College Football Awards. As expected, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver, quarterback Mac Jones won the Davey O’Brien award, left tackle Alex Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy, running back Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award and center Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy. Smith was also honored with the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s best player, to become the first non-quarterback to win it since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015, when he also won the Heisman.

NFL> The NFL playoffs get underway this weekend. On Saturday, Indianapolis will play at Buffalo, the Los Angeles Rams are at Seattle and Tampa Bay plays at Washington. On Sunday, Baltimore is at Tennessee, New Orleans plays host to Chicago and Cleveland is at Pittsburgh.