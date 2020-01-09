Local Sports 1-9-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Wisconsin tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 12-2 on the season, 2-1 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers are 9-5, 1-2 in the conference. Wisconsin is led by sophomore Imani Lewis, who is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Northwestern on Saturday. The Huskers are 7-8 on the season, 2-2 in the conference after Tuesday’s 76-70 win over Iowa. Tip-off will be at 3:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 2:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska soccer team has picked up a transfer from Kansas State. Hannah Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining. During her three year career with the Wildcats, Davis netted four goals and tallied six assists in 38 games. She played her high school soccer at Lincoln Southwest.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team went on a 13-0 run at the end of the first half and maintained that lead the rest of the way in a 66-59 win over top ranked Concordia last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The win gives the Broncos their best start in school history with 18 straight wins. Hastings held Concordia to just 36.7 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers. Gabby Grasso led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Sophia Pankratz had 14 points. Kaitlyn Schmit added 12 points. Grace Berry had 17 points for Concordia. Philly Lammers had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Concordia hit just 10 of 23 free throws. For Hastings, it’s the first win over Concordia in more than four years. Hastings is now 18-0 on the season, 10-0 in the conference. They’ll play at Midland University on Wednesday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team struggled offensively and dropped an 83-62 decision to Concordia last night. The Broncos hit only 41 percent of their shots from the field, including 2 out of 20 from three point range. Hastings made only 14 of 25 free throws. The 21 point loss was the biggest of the season for the Broncos. The 62 points ties a season low. Zach Kitten had 15 points for the Broncos, Bart Hiscock had 14 points, Ryan Ierna had 13 points and eight rebounds, Hastings is now 9-10 on the season, 2-7 in the conference. They’ll also play at Midland on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will play at Rogers State tonight. The Loper women are 13-2 on the season, 2-2 in the MIAA. The men are 8-5, 2-2 in the conference. Gametimes will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm in Claremore, Oklahoma.

In high school basketball action tonight, Sandy Creek will play at Hastings St. Cecilia. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm this afternoon.

BASKETBALL> In top 25 men’s college basketball action last night, 2nd ranked Duke beat Georgia Tech 73-64, third ranked Kansas rolled past Iowa State 79-53, 5th ranked Auburn got by Vanderbilt 83-79, 7th ranked San Diego State ran past Wyoming 72-52 and 10th ranked Florida State beat Wake Forest 74-68.