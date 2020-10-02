Local Sports 10-02-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has landed a 6-foot-nine inch, 200 pound center from California. Wilhelm Breidenbach committed to the Huskers yesterday. Breidenbach is ranked as the number 92 overall prospect according to 247 Sports, making him the number 17 center in the country and the number 6 player in the state of California. He chose the Big Red over offers from Cal, USC and Vanderbilt with interest from West Coast powers like Arizona. He becomes the second commitment in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Ranger College Texas guard Keisei Tominaga, who committed to Nebraska in November 2019.

With less than four weeks to go before Nebraska’s season opener against Ohio State, Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says Adrian Martinez is still the starting quarterback. Martinez is getting a stiff challenge from redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. Martinez has 21 career starts under his belt while McCaffrey saw limited time last year while maintaining his redshirt.

Hastings College officials will meet today to determine if they can resume regular activities next week. The college suspended all athletic events through Sunday and went to remote learning late last week because of an uptick of potential cases of COVID 19. The action resulted in the postponement of this weekend’s football game at Morningside, a volleyball match with Kansas Wesleyan and two soccer games with Briar Cliff.

Grand Island Northwest beat Seward 4-2 yesterday to win the Central Conference Tournament in Lexington. The Vikings went 3-0 in the tournament with other wins over Holdrege and Adams Central. Northwest has now won 15 games in a row leading into district play next week. Adams Central went 1-2 in the tournament. The Patriots beat Aurora 13-11 in the first round, but then dropped a 10-0 decision to Northwest and a 10-9 game against Crete. Adams Central is now 19-12.

The St. Cecilia softball team dropped a pair of games to North Platte yesterday, 13-3 and 16-1. The Hawkettes are now 19-11.

Superior beat St. Cecilia 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 to win the St. Cecilia volleyball tournament last night. The Hawkettes beat Heartland in the first game 25-14, 25-14. St. Cecilia is now 17-5.

In other action, Bruning Davenport Shickly beat Blue Hill and Giltner while Blue Hill defeated Giltner. Centura beat Minden and Sandy Creek, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Northwest, Grand Island defeated Lincoln High, Hampton swept Red Cloud, Kearney Catholic beat Ord, North Platte got by Aurora,

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sandy Creek/Sutton football game scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. In action last night, Omaha Gross beat Crete 19-6 and Sumner Eddyville Miller got by Wallace 33-28.

NFL> The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 37-28 last night. Brett Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos. He was the ninth different quarterback to start a game for the Broncos since the start of the 2017 season. Denver is now 1-3. The Jets fall to 0-4.

NBA> Doc Rivers has reached an agreement on a five year deal to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. His deal comes just three days after he parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. He succeeds Brett Brown, who had the job for seven seasons, but was fired after the 76ers were swept by Boston in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Philadelphia has not won an NBA Championship since 1983. Rivers went 356-208 in seven seasons with the Clippers.

MLB> Atlanta, Oakland and the Los Angeles Dodgers have advanced to the second round of the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Braves beat Cincinnati 5-0 yesterday while Oakland took care of the Chicago White Sox 6-4. The Dodgers shut out Milwaukee 3-0. In the other game, San Diego got by St. Louis 11-9. That series is tied at one game apiece. The game between Miami and the Chicago Cubs was postponed.