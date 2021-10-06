Local Sports 10-06-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will make a minimum of 28 national television appearances this coming season. In all, the Huskers will make at least 19 appearances on the Big Ten Network, four on FS1 and five on the ESPN family of networks. Nebraska will make its first TV appearance of the season when they host intrastate rival Creighton in the Gavitt Tip-off Games on Tuesday November 16th at 6:00pm on FS1. Nebraska will open the season on Tuesday November 9th against Western Illinois.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will make at least nine regular season appearances on the Big Ten Network or FS1. Their first appearance will be on December 6th at Minnesota. Nebraska will open the season on November 9th against Maine.

It’s going to be a busy night at Hastings College tonight. The volleyball team will host 3rd ranked Midland beginning at 7:30pm. The soccer teams will also play Midland. The women’s game is at 5:30pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm.

Hastings College remains in ninth place after the second day of the GPAC Women’s Golf Championships. The Broncos have a score of 731. Four time defending champion Morningside has the lead with a 642. Dakota Wesleyan is second with a 666. Sofia Castelan of Morningside has the individual lead with a 150. Mackenzie Loseke of Hastings is tied for 9th with a 169. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just over an hour to sweep Fort Hays State 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 last night in Hays. Emersen Cyza led the Lopers with 12 kills. UNK is now 13-3, 4-3 in the MIAA. They are 94-9 all time against the Tigers. UNK will play at 5th ranked Central Missouri on Friday.

Nebraska-Kearney set new school records for 18 and 36 hole team score and Faviola Gonzalez broke the individual 36-hole school mark, as the Lopers placed second in the Grace Shin Memorial Invite yesterday in Edmond, Oklahoma. UNK manage rounds of 299 and 290 for a 589 total, surpassing the old mark of 607 set in 2019. Gonzalez finished with a two day total of 144, surpassing the old record of 145 set in 2017.

The Hastings High softball team will play Crete on Friday in the B-2 District Final at the Smith Complex. First pitch will be at noon. In some other games, Aurora will play at Bennington and Wayne is at Northwest. Hastings St. Cecilia will play Fairbury on Friday in the C-2 District Final. First pitch will be at noon. Highway 91 will play at Kearney Catholic.

In high school volleyball last night, St. Cecilia beat Centura 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20. The Hawkettes are now 18-7. York beat Adams Central 25-19, 25-20, 25-17. The Patriots are now 12-8. Hastings High split a pair of games yesterday at their own triangular, beating Beatrice 25-18, 19-25, 25-22 and losing to Grand Island Northwest 10-25, 14-25. The Tigers are now 11-17.

In some other games, Aurora got past Seward, Deshler swept Sandy Creek, Doniphan Trumbull beat Giltner and Heartland, Kearney Catholic defeated North Platte, Kearney edged Norfolk in five sets, Kenesaw beat Red Cloud and Lawrence Nelson, Loomis took care of Harvard, Superior beat Minden and Sutton edged Thayer Central.

MLB> The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 last night in the American League Wild Card game. The Red Sox will play Tampa Bay in the American League Division Series, which begins tomorrow night. The National League Wild Card game will take place tonight, as St. Louis plays at Los Angeles. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.