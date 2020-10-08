Local Sports 10-08-2020

Hastings College will have to stop the rushing attack of Midland if they want to stay in Saturday’s game in Fremont. The Warriors are third in the conference in rushing offense averaging 211.4 yards per game. The Broncos are last in the league in rushing defense, giving up 215.3 yards per game. Both teams are 1-2 on the season. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on 1230 AM KHAS.

The Tri City Storm produced six NHL draft picks at the 2020 NHL Draft, tying a team record for the most players selected in a single draft. Mitchell Miller was selected 111th overall in the fourth round by the Arizona Coyotes. Colby Ambrosio was selected 118th overall in the fourth round by the Colorado Avalanche. Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm was selected in the fifth round with the 145th overall pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kyle Aucoin was picked up in the sixth round with the 156th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings. Nick Capone was selected 157th overall in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Lighting. Chase McLane was selected 209th overall in the seventh round by the Nashville Predators.

Kearney will play Papillion LaVista South in the elimination game of the A-3 District Softball Tournament today at Omaha Marion. The Bearcats lost to the Titans 5-4 in yesterday’s opening round. Kearney stayed alive with an 8-0 win over Columbus. First pitch will be at 2:00pm. The winner will play Omaha Marion for the title at 4:00pm.

Grand Island has been eliminated from the A-6 District Softball Tournament at the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. The Islanders lost to Lincoln Southeast 10-0 yesterday and then dropped a 7-6 decision to Lincoln Northstar.

Hastings High and Adams Central will play tomorrow in the B-2 District Final at the Smith Complex. The best two out of three series will get underway at noon. In other action, Grand Island Northwest will play Bennington and Grand Island Central Catholic will face Wayne, both games will be played at the Vet’s Sports Complex in Grand Island.

Hastings St. Cecilia will also be in action tomorrow, The Hawkettes will play Freeman in the C-6 District Final beginning at noon at the Smith Complex. The state tournament will take place next week in Hastings.

Grand Island Central Catholic is the number one seed for the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament that gets underway tonight. Central Catholic and Kearney Catholic will host matches tonight. Central Catholic will host the remaining games on Saturday with the championship match scheduled for 4:00pm. Hastings St. Cecilia will open pool play tonight against Lincoln Christian and Aquinas Catholic. Kearney Catholic will open pool play against Bishop Neumann and Fremont Bergen. Grand Island Central Catholic will play Aquinas and Lincoln Lutheran.

Seventeen high school football games have now been cancelled for Friday night because of COVID-19 issues. Among the games called off are York at Northwest, Giltner at Bruning Davenport Shickley, Red Cloud at Franklin and Sutton at Superior. Giltner has quarantined everyone in grades 7 through 12 and has canceled the rest of their football season. Volleyball can resume play on October 26th.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Atlanta beat Miami 2-0. The Braves now lead the series 2-0. Oakland stayed alive with a 9-7 win over Houston. The Astros still lead the series 2-1. Tampa Bay beat the New York Yankees 8-4. Tampa Bay now leads the series 2-1. The Los Angeles Dodgers got by San Diego 6-5. The Dodgers lead the series 2-0.

NFL> The Washington football team is making a change at quarterback. Head coach Ron Riveria has benched Dwayne Haskins and has named Kyle Allen his starter for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Alex Smith will be the number two quarterback. In four games this year, Haskins is last in the league with a 30.6 quarterback rating. He is 27th in completion percentage and 26th in yards per pass attempt.