Local Sports 10-1-2020

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says the Huskers are looking forward to their October 24th season opener against Ohio State. He sees the game as an opportunity to showcase the reasons for becoming Huskers. Chinander says the additional month without pads for the players in practice has given the staff more time to develop a plan for the abbreviated season. He says with no fans in the stands it’ll be important for players to generate their own energy. Kickoff for the Nebraska/Ohio State game is set for 11:00am.

The Tri City Storm has hired Shawn Sramek as an Assistant Coach. Sramek joins the Storm organization after serving as an Assistant Coach for the Corpus Christi IceRays of the NAHL. The Storm will open their 54 game regular season on November 6th at Des Moines.

The Adams Central softball team will play in the Central Conference Tournament today in Lexington. The Patriots are 18-10 on the season. In other action, St. Cecilia will host North Platte in a doubleheader today at the Smith Complex. The St. Cecilia volleyball team will play in the second day of the St. Cecilia Tournament at the Chapman Gym.

In high school football this week, Hastings High and Adams Central will look to remain undefeated with tough road games. The Tigers will play at York while the Patriots play at Central City. St. Cecilia will be looking for their first win of the season when they play at Doniphan/Trumbull.

NBA> The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 116-98 in the first game of the NBA Finals last night. Anthony Davis had 34 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the Lakers. Game two of the best of seven series is set for Friday night.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball Playoffs yesterday, Houston, Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees won their first round series. The Astros beat Minnesota 3-1, the Rays downed Toronto 8-2 and the Yankees got by Cleveland 10-9. Oakland squared their series with the Chicago White Sox with a 5-3 win yesterday. In the other games, Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0, Miami downed the Chicago Cubs 5-1, St. Louis got by San Diego 7-4 and the Los Angeles Dodgers downed Milwaukee 4-2.

NASCAR> NASCAR promised radical changes to the 2021 schedule and delivered yesterday with six road courses, the first dirt race for the Cup series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas. Dropped from the schedule were races at Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. Atlanta and Darlington each added a second race to their schedules.