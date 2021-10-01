Local Sports 10-1-2021

The Nebraska football team will battle Northwestern tomorrow at Memorial Stadium In Lincoln. The Huskers are 2-3 on the season, 0-2 in the Big Ten. The “Cats” are 2-2, 0-1 in the conference. Northwestern won last year’s game 21-13 in Evanston. Kickoff will be at 6:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm on The Breeze 94.5. Nebraska is 47-8 all-time in home night games since its first prime-time game at Memorial Stadium in 1986.

The Nebraska volleyball team will host Michigan tonight at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are 8-3 on the season, 2-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines have won four of their last five matches and are 8-3 overall, 1-1 in the conference. Paige Jones leads Michigan, averaging 3.79 kills per set. First serve will be at 6:00pm and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team battled to a 2-2 tie with Michigan State last night. The Huskers are now 4-6-2, 0-2-2 in the conference. They’ll play at Northwestern on Sunday.

The Hastings College football team will play at Briar Cliff tomorrow. The Broncos are looking for their first win of the season after dropping games to Northwestern, Dordt, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan. The Chargers are 1-3 after beating Mount Marty 36-28 last week. Briar Cliff averages 258 yards and 15 points per game. They’ve won the last three games in the series. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and hastingslink.com.

The Hastings College volleyball team will play at Mount Marty tonight. First serve will be at 7:30pm. The soccer teams will play at Briar Cliff tomorrow. The women’s game is at 1:00pm with the men to follow at 3:30pm.

The UNK football team is on the road at Fort Hays State tomorrow. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. The volleyball team will host Northwest Missouri State tonight and Missouri Western State on Saturday. The women’s soccer team will play host to Newman University tonight and Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Hastings High softball team closed out the regular season by sweeping a doubleheader from North Platte yesterday. The Tigers won the first game 5-4. Faith Molina struck out 17. The Tigers won the second game 14-2. They scored nine runs in the first inning. Molina had three hits and three RBI’s. Hastings is now 28-4.

In some other games, Kearney Catholic beat Minden 12-4, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Twin River 11-3 and Aurora split a pair of games, beating Columbus Lakeview 11-2 and losing to York 11-6.

In high school football last night, Kearney Catholic got by Broken Bow 9-6. The Stars are now 6-0. Anselmo Merna shut out Ravenna 56-0.

In high school volleyball, St. Cecilia won their own tournament by beating Lawrence Nelson and Superior. The Hawkettes are now 15-7. In some other games, Aurora beat North Platte, Grand Island Central Catholic swept Northwest, Grand Island defeated Lincoln High, Kearney Catholic took care of Ord and Minden beat Centura and Sandy Creek,

ROYALS> Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 last night. The Royals wrap up the season with a weekend series against Minnesota.

NFL> In the NFL game last night, Evan McPherson hit a 35 yard field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati a 24-21 win over Jacksonville. Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals. The Jags have now lost 19 games in a row, the second longest streak in NFL history. Tampa Bay lost 26 games in a row in 1976-77.