Local Sports 10-11-2021

Georgia is ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs take over the top spot for the first time since November of 1982 after Alabama lost to Texas A & M on Saturday. Iowa is second followed by Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama. Rounding out the top ten are Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and Michigan State.

The Nebraska football team is now 3-4 on the season after Saturday’s 32-29 loss to Michigan. An Adrian Martinez fumble late in the game resulted in a game winning 35 yard field goal for the Wolverines. Nebraska finished with 431 yards of total offense after having just 133 at halftime. Martinez engineered four second half touchdown drives and finished with 291 yards through the air and 38 on the ground. Nebraska will play at Minnesota on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team won at Penn State on Friday and at Rutgers on Sunday. The Huskers are now 12-3. 6-0 in the Big Ten. Nebraska will host Indiana on Wednesday.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team lost to Michigan 3-2 yesterday. The Huskers are now 4-8-2, 0-4-2 in the conference. They’ll host Iowa on Thursday.

Morningside rolled up 642 yards of total offense, including 417 through the air to beat Hastings College 62-7 on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos took the opening kickoff and put together a 13 play 75 yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. But the Mustangs scored 62 unanswered points and led 55-7 at halftime. Hastings could muster only 11 yards on the ground and threw for 123. The Broncos are now 1-5 on the season and will play at Doane on Saturday.

The Hastings College volleyball team beat Briar Cliff 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 on Saturday. Miriam Miller had nine kills for the Broncos. Hastings is now 14-8, 5-5 in the conference. They’ll play at Dakota Wesleyan on Friday.

The Hastings College soccer teams picked up a pair of wins at Mount Marty yesterday. The men beat the Lancers 3-2 in double overtime, while the women shut out the Lancers 4-0. Hastings will play at Doane on Wednesday.

The UNK football team beat Missouri Western State 35-14 on Saturday. The volleyball team lost to Central Missouri on Friday and the women’s soccer team lost to Missouri Western State on Sunday.

Hastings High will play Elkhorn at 11:30am on Wednesday in the opening round of the State Softball Tournament at the Smith Complex. In the other games, Omaha Skutt will play Norris, Bennington will play Northwest and Wahoo will take on Scottsbluff. In Class C, St. Cecilia will play Kearney Catholic at 2:00pm. In the other games, Bishop Neumann will battle Cozad, Yutan/Mead will play Malcolm and Guardian Angels Central Catholic will face Freeman. The Class A games at 9:00am on Wednesday will have Lincoln Southwest against Papillion LaVista South, Millard South against Millard North, Lincoln East against Papillion LaVista and Gretna against Norfolk. The double elimination tournament will run through Friday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Buffalo beat Kansas City 38-20. Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills. Patrick Mahomes completed 33 of 54 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.

In other action, Pittsburgh beat Denver 27-19. Tonight, it’s Indianapolis at Baltimore.

MLB> In the major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Boston beat Tampa Bay 6-4 in 13 innings. The Red Sox lead the series 2-1. In the other game, Chicago beat Houston 12-6. The Astros still lead the series 2-1.