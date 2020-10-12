Local Sports 10-12-2020

Clemson is still ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Tigers are 4-0 on the season after Saturday’s 42-17 win over Miami. Alabama is second followed by Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Rounding out the top ten are Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Florida. Wisconsin is 16th, Michigan is 19th and Minnesota is number 24.

Midland scored on the second play of the game and didn’t look back in a 43-0 rout of Hastings College on Saturday afternoon in Fremont. The Warriors racked up 484 yards of total offense in the game, including 321 through the air. The Broncos had just 306 yards of offense, including 147 on the ground. Hastings punted ten times in the game. The Broncos are now 1-3 and will be off this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney offense scored six touchdowns and the defense registered 10 tackles for loss, had three pass breakups and one interception to highlight the “Blue-White” scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK has been practicing since mid-September in preparation for a four game fall schedule, that begins on October 31st at Pittsburgh State.

The UNK volleyball team also held a scrimmage on Saturday. Bailee Sterling and Anna Squiers combined for 38 kills to help the Blue team take all five sets over the White team. This was the first of four public intrasquad scrimmages for the Lopers. The next one will take on October 31st.

Pairings for the state high school softball tournament have been announced. Hastings High will play Crete in the opening round on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers will be making their tenth appearance in the state tournament and their sixth straight. In some other games, Northwest will face Seward and Grand Island Central Catholic will play Norris. All the games will begin at 2:00pm. In Class C, Hastings St. Cecilia will battle Bishop Neumann in the opening round on Wednesday morning at 9:00am. The Hawkettes will be making their second straight appearance in the state tournament. In another game, Kearney Catholic will play Auburn. We’ll have the Hastings High and St. Cecilia games on 1230AM KHAS.

NBA> The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title last night with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat. LaBron James was named the NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career.

MLB> Tampa Bay opened the ALCS with a 2-1 win over Houston. Game two is this afternoon. Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will open the NLCS tonight.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Seattle got by Minnesota 27-26. Tonight, it’s the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was injured in yesterday’s 37-34 win over the New York Ginats. Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that required surgery last night. The injury occurred on a nine yard run while being tackled with just under seven minutes to play in the third quarter. Veteran Andy Dalton replaced Prescott and finished 9 of 11 for 111 yards with one touchdown. Prescott is playing on a one year franchise tag contract worth 31.4 million dollars.

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired after yesterday 23-16 loss to Carolina. The Falcons are 0-5 for the first time since 1997. An interim head coach is expected to be announced today.

NASCAR> Chase Elloit won the NASCAR race yesterday on the road course oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Joey Logano was second followed by Erik JOnes, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney. Defending series champion Kyle Busch finished 30th and failed to advance to the next stage of the playoffs.