Local Sports 10-12-2021

Nebraska is up one spot to number nine in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 12-3 on the season. Texas is ranked number one followed by Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Kentucky. Rounding out the top ten are Purdue, Ohio State, BYU, Nebraska and Washington. Minnesota is 12th and Penn State is 15th. Creighton remains at number 19.

UNK has slipped one spot to number 15 in the Division II Poll. The Lopers are 13-4. Washburn remains number one. The Lopers will play the Ichabods tonight beginning at 6:00pm in Topeka.

Freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the football season after injuring his knee on Saturday. Prochazka has appeared in five games for the Huskers this season and can redshirt this season or petition the NCAA to get back this year of eligibility. He’s expected to undergo surgery and be back with the team this spring. Prochazka is the second true freshman to go down in 2021 with a season ending injury. Running back Gabe Ervin hurt his knee in the Oklahoma game, but maintained his redshirt.

The Nebraska baseball team held its opening game of the annual Red-White Series yesterday with the Red squad picking up a 4-1 win in seven innings at Hawks Field. Koty Frank tossed five shutout innings for the Red team, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts. Jake Bunz started for the White team. He allowed two runs, three hits while striking out six and walking one. Luke Sartori had three hits. Game two of the series will be played today.

Three Nebraska volleyball players have claimed Big Ten weekly awards. Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, Nicklin Hames was tabbed the Big Ten Setter of the Week and Lexi Rodriquez was recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Nebraska will host Indiana on Wednesday.

In the Lou Platte Conference Volleyball Tournament last night, Centura beat Arcadia/Loup City, Ord defeated Wood River, Ravenna knocked off Doniphan/Trumbull and St. Paul beat Central City. We’ll have action from the Fort Kearney Conference Tournament tonight on Power 99, Overton will play Pleasanton followed by Amherst against SEM. Action gets underway at 6:00pm.

Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn North and Columbus Scotus have the team leads after the first day of the Girls State Golf Championships. Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central is tied for 13th in Class B after shooting a round of 94 on Monday.

NFL> Baltimore came back from a 19-point deficit to beat Indianapolis 31-25 in overtime last night. Lamar Jackson threw for a franchise record 442 yards and four touchdowns for the Ravens.

Jon Gruden has resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following reports that emails he wrote over a 10-year period included racist and anti gay language. The 58-year old Gruden became the Raiders head coach in 2018, agreeing to a 10-year contract worth a reported 100-million dollars.

As it turns out, Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be the only San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has to stay in the Bay area on the team’s bye week to recover from an injury. That’s because rookie signal caller Trey Lance suffered a left knee sprain in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Lance had an MRI on Monday and isn’t expected to miss much time, especially since the 49ers are on bye and won’t play again until they meet Indianapolis on October 24th.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Atlanta shut out Milwaukee 3-0. The Braves lead the series 2-1. Boston got by Tampa Bay 6-5. The Red Sox win that series 3-1. San Francisco got by the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0. The Giants now lead that series 2-1. The game between Houston and the Chicago White Sox was postponed.