Local Sports 10-13-2020

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end from Norris. James Carnie becomes the third tight end in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs and AJ Rollins of Omaha Creighton Prep. Carnie is the fifth in state scholarship player In Nebraska’s 19 man 2021 class. He is the nation’s number 57 tight end, according to 247 Sports. He originally committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, but decommitted a short time later after receiving offers from Iowa and Kansas State. Carnie also had offers from Boise State and Wyoming.

Ord kicker Kalen Meyer has accepted a walk on offer from Nebraska. Meyer matched the Class C-2 state record last month by kicking 58 yard field goal in a game against Central City.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that the Nebraska-Iowa football game will be moved to Black Friday on November 27th, with a kickoff time to be announced later. Nebraska has played the Hawkeyes on the day after Thanksgiving every year since joining the Big Ten in 2011. Overall, this will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating back to the 1990 season. In addition to 10 matchups with Iowa, the Huskers played Colorado for 15 straight seasons from 1996 to 2010 and met Oklahoma six consecutive years from 1990 to 1995.

St. Paul, Wood River, Centura and Ord were winners on the opening night of the Lou Platte Conference Volleyball Tournament. Top seeded St. Paul swept Arcadia/Loup City, Wood River got by Doniphan/Trumbull, Centura beat Gibbon and Ord defeated Ravenna. In the semifinals tonight, Centura will play Ord at 6:00pm followed by St. Paul and Wood River at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

In the Fort Kearney Conference Tournament, Amherst defeated Loomis and Elm Creek beat Axtell. Tonight, Pleasanton will play Elm Creek at 6:00pm followed by Overton against Amherst at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on ESPN 1460 KXPN.

North Platte, Scottsbluff and Broken Bow are the team leaders after the first day of the Girls State High School Golf Championships. Kearney is 11th in Class A. Northwest is tied for seventh in Class B. Minden is tied for eighth in Class C. Grand Island Central Catholic is 13th. Natalie Brandt of Hastings High and Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central battled windy conditions in Gering. Brandt shot an opening round of 113. O’Dey had a 112.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Drew Brees rallied the Saints from a 20-3 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime. Tonight, Buffalo will play at Tennessee. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday. Tampa Bay beat Houston 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. In the opener of the NLCS, Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1. Tonight, the Braves will play the Dodgers at 5:00pm followed by the Rays and Astros at 7:40pm.