Local Sports 10-13-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team will host Indiana tonight at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are 12-3 on the season, 6-0 in the conference. The Hoosiers are 8-10, 2-4 in the league. Nebraska will be looking for their seventh straight win, something they haven’t done since 2019. The Huskers are 19-1 in the all-time series with Indiana. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have the match tonight on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

Cam Chick hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the White team a 1-0 victory over the Red Team in Nebraska’s annual Red/White Fall Series yesterday. Ethan Bradford worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. The final game of the series will be played this afternoon.

The Nebraska softball team beat Nebraska-Kearney 7-0 last night. The Huskers tallied nine hits including three home runs while holding the Lopers to just one hit.

The Hastings College soccer teams will play at Doane tonight. The women’s game is at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:15pm.

Grace Branson of Hastings College has been named the Defender of the Week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Branson had nine blocks in a pair of matches last week. In an upset win over Midland, she had 15 kills, a block and four block assists while hitting .310.

Top ranked Washburn beat 15th ranked Nebraska-Kearney in three games last night in Wichita. The scores were 25-22, 25-22, 25-22. Emerson Cyza and Anna Squiers had nine kills apiece for the Lopers. UNK is now 13-5, 4-5 in the MIAA. They’ll host Pittsburg State and Missouri State this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney women are third and the men are 12th in the MIAA Preseason Basketball Coaches Poll. Fort Hays State is picked to win the women’s title. Defending national champion Northwest Missouri is on top of the men’s poll. Practice begins for the Lopers on Friday. Their first games are scheduled for November 12th.

There’s no change atop the NAIA College Football Poll. Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky is ranked number one followed by Northwestern and Morningside. Dordt is up one spot to number 18.

The State High School Softball Tournament will get underway today at the Smith Complex. First round games in Class A will be at 9:00am this morning. Class B games will be at 11:30am and Class C at 2:00pm. Hastings High will be making their eighth straight appearance in the tournament when they play Elkhorn today. The Tigers finished runner up in 2020. St. Cecilia will be making their third straight appearance in the state tournament. They’ll play Kearney Catholic in the opening round. We’ll have both games today on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn North and Broken Bow claimed girls state golf championships yesterday. Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central finished in a tie for 11th place in Class B.

The Adams Central volleyball team won a pair of games at the Fillmore Central triangular yesterday. The Patriots beat Centennial 25-18 and 25-20 and Fillmore Central 25-11, 25-3. Adams Central is now 14-8. At the Lou Platte Conference Tournament, St. Paul beat Ravenna and Centura defeated Ord. At the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament, Overton beat Pleasanton and SEM defeated Amherst..

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs last night, Houston beat Chicago 10-1. The Astros win the series 3-1. Atlanta wrapped up their series with Milwaukee with a 5-4 win. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Francisco 7-2. That series is tied at 2-2. Game five will be played tomorrow night.