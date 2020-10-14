Local Sports 10-14-2020

The state high school softball championships get underway today at the Smith Complex. At 9:00am, Hastings St. Cecilia will take on Bishop Neumann. The Hawkettes will be making their second consecutive appearance in the state tournament after going 0-2 a year ago. The Cavaliers are 25-7 and won the state championship in 2017. At 2:00pm, It’s Hastings High against Crete. The Tigers are 29-3. They’ll be making their sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Cardinals are 23-10. Hastings beat Crete 5-4 during the regular season. We’ll have both games on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com. In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic will battle Norris and Northwest will take on Seward. Both games will be at 2:00pm.

St. Paul and Ord were the winners at the Lou Platte Conference volleyball tournament last night. St. Paul beat Wood River 25-18, 25-10, 25-16. Ord defeated Centura 25-20, 25-22, 25-11. St. Paul and Ord will play for the championship tomorrow night. At the Fort Kearney Conference volleyball tournament, Pleasanton beat Elm Creek and Overton swept Amherst.

The Adams Central volleyball team won two games at the own triangular yesterday. The Patriots beat Centennial 25-28, 25-15 and Fillmore Central 25-8, 25-15. The Patriots are now 16-7.

In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Columbus Scotus, Grand Island beat Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius swept Kearney, and Silver Lake defeated Franklin,

More high school football games are being called off for Friday night because of COVID concerns. The list includes Superior at Doniphan/Trumbull, Blue Hill at Giltner and Sutton at Gibbon.

North Platte, Scottsbluff and Broken Bow won the team titles at the state high school golf championships yesterday. North Platte won by 23 strokes over Lincoln Pius. Nicole Kolbas of Pius won the individual championship with a 140. Scottsbluff won the Class B title by a whopping 51 strokes over Omaha Duchesne. Northwest was seventh. Anna Kelly of Scottsbluff won a playoff to claim the individual championship with a 156. Broken Bow won the Class C crown by 46 strokes over Lincoln Christian. Minden was fifth. Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central won the individual championship with a 155. Kendall Colby of Minden finished third with a 159.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7. The Braves lead the NLCS 2-0. In the other game, Tampa Bay beat Houston 5-2. The Rays lead the ALCS 3-0.

NFL> In NFL football last night, Tennessee beat Buffalo 42-16. Ryan Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. The Titans are 4-0 for the second time in franchise history. Tennessee is one of only two undefeated teams in the AFC. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also 4-0.

The New York Jets have released running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell has been a disappointment since he signed a four year, 52.5 million dollar deal with the Jets last year. He has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry. In 17 games with the Jets, Bell has rushed for 873 yards and three touchdowns.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> Just four days before they are scheduled to play LSU, the 10th ranked Florida Gators have put football activities on hold due to a coronavirus outbreak. Florida’s football program, including players, coaches and personnel, has had 19 positive tests over the past several days.