Local Sports 10-14-2021

The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team made quick work of Indiana last night sweeping the Hoosiers 25-13, 25-15, 25-15. Madi Kubik led the way with 16 kills, five digs and three blocks. Lindsay Krause had 10 kills and two blocks. Nebraska is now 13-3 on the season, 7-0 in the conference. They’ll face Illinois on Saturday, beginning at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The Nebraska football team picked up a surprise commitment to the 2022 recruiting class yesterday when 6-foot-2, 200 pound linebacker Gage Stenger of Millard South switch his commitment from Kansas State to Nebraska. Stenger plays multiple positions at Millard South. He is currently playing quarterback and safety. 247 Sports has Stenger as the 127th best linebacker in the nation and the 7th best player in Nebraska.

Fall baseball practice came to an end yesterday for Nebraska as the Red team beat the White team 7-1 in the finale of the Red/White Fall Series at Haymarket Park. Emmett Olson went four innings in his start for the Red team, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. Max Anderson and Jack Steil had two hits.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Doane 3-0 last night in Crete. The Broncos are now 7-3-1, 6-2 in the conference. They’ll host Concordia on Saturday beginning at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat the Tigers 3-0. The Broncos are now 8-4-1, 4-3-1 in the conference. They’ll also face Concordia on Saturday. Game time will be at 5:30pm.

Gabe Escalera of Hastings College has been named the Golfer of the Week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Escalera picked up a second place finish last week in the Nebraska Intercollegiate meet in Norfolk with rounds of 73 and 69.

Hastings High picked up two wins yesterday to advance to the winners bracket final against top ranked Omaha Skutt at the State Softball Tournament in Hastings. The Tigers beat Elkhorn 11-2 in the first game. Peytin Hudson had two hits and three RBI’s for the Tigers. Mckinsey Long hit a home run. Hastings beat Wahoo in the second game 6-2. Kaelan Schultz hit two home runs to set the state record for career home runs with 65. She now has 22 home runs this season, just two shy of the state season record of 24 set by former Tiger Ellie McCoy. Faith Molina picked up the win in both games striking out a combined 22 batters. Hastings will face Omaha Skutt at 4:30pm this afternoon. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. In another game, Northwest lost to Bennington 11-7. The Vikings will play Norris in an elimination game at 9:00am this morning.

Hastings St. Cecilia is still winless in three appearances at the state tournament. The Hawkettes lost to Kearney Catholic 6-4 yesterday. Bailey Kissinger had two hits and two RBI’s. Lauren Marker hit a three run homer for the Stars in the first inning. St. Cecilia will play Freeman in the elimination game at 11:30am. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Kearney Catholic lost to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4-2 in the second round. The Stars will play either Cozad or Yutan/Mead in an elimination game at 2:00pm this afternoon. Top seeded Bishop Neumann went 2-0 yesterday beating Cozad 9-1 and Malcom 5-4.

In Class A, Lincoln Southwest will play Gretna in the winners bracket final today. Southwest beat Papillion Lavista South 7-4 and Millard North 5-3 yesterday. Gretna took care of Norfolk 10-2 and Papillion Lavista 5-4.

Overton and Sumner Eddyville Miller will meet in the championship game of the Fort Kearney Conference Volleyball Tournament tonight. Pleasanton will play Amherst in the Consolation game. We’ll have the action on Power 99 beginning at 6:00pm. St. Paul will play Centura in the finals of the Lou Platte Conference Tournament.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play at San Francisco. The series is tied at two games apiece.