Local Sports 10-15-2020

Hastings High went 1-1 on the first day of the state softball tournament at the Smith Complex. The Tigers beat Crete 8-2 in the opener. Kaelan Schultz had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers. Schultz hit a home run in the fourth inning. Sam Schmidt also went deep in the first inning. Hastings dropped a 4-3 decision to Norris in the nightcap. Sophia Cerveny and Schultz had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 30-4 on the season and will play either Elkhorn or Seward in an elimination game at 2:00pm this afternoon.

Hastings St. Cecilia lost to Bishop Neumann 9-1 in the opening round of the Class C. Tournament. The Cavaliers scored three runs in the first inning and didn’t look back. The Hawkettes are now 23-12 and will play Fairbury in an elimination game at 9:00am this morning. We’ll have both games on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com.

Papillion LaVista and North Platte will meet in the winner’s bracket final of the Class A State Tournament at 4:30pm this afternoon. Omaha Skutt and Norris will meet in the Class B winner’s bracket final at 7:00pm tonight. Kearney Catholic and Bishop Neumann went 2-0 on the opening day of the Class C State Tournament. They will meet in the winner’s bracket final at 4:30pm. The Stars beat Auburn 9-5 and Central City 11-1 yesterday.

In high school volleyball tonight, St. Paul and Ord will meet in the championship match of the Lou Platte Conference Tournament. Centura and Wood River will play in the consolation. Coverage begins at 6:00pm tonight on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com. In the Fort Kearney Conference Tournament on Power 99 platteriverpreps.com, Amerst and Elm Creek will meet in the consolation game followed by the championship match between Pleasanton and Overton. Coverage begins at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Doane 6-0 last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. Lukas Goetz scored three goals for the Broncos. Hastings is now 5-0 on the season and will play at Concordia on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Doane 4-0. The Broncos are now 5-1, 3-1 in the conference and will also play at Concordia on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is picked to finish fifth and the men are picked ninth in the GPAC Preseason Basketball Polls. Dordt is picked to win the women’s championship followed by Concordia and Morningside. Morningside is the preseason favorite on the men’s side followed by Northwestern and Dordt.

Dordt is 8th, Concordia is 11th and Morningside is number 24 in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll. This year NAIA teams will play in one combined division. Morningside is ranked number 7 in the men’s poll.

The Hastings College volleyball team has signed Hope Nienhuser of Kenesaw. In her career for the Blue Devils, Nienhuser has compiled 504 total kills, 81 blocks, 50 solo blocks and 167 aces.

The Nebraska track and field team had a number of athletes on the team test positive for COVID-19 this week and has suspended practice until at least October 19th. Head coach Gary Pepin says the situation will be reevaluated at that time.

One of Nebraska’s highest paid employees has had his salary cut by just under $167,000 as the athletic department deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Football coach Scott Frost signed a two year contract extension in November of 2019 that now runs through the 2026 season at five million per year.

University of Alabama head coach Nick Sabin and athletic director Greg Byrne have both tested positive for the coronavirus. They both immediately left campus on Wednesday and will self isolate at home. No one else has tested positive so far. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations for the Tide. Alabama is scheduled to play Georgia on Saturday.

Quarterback Cam Newton will rejoin the New England Patriots today after testing positive for COVID 19 on October 3rd. Newton could start in Sunday’s game against Denver.

In the Major League Baseball playoffs last night the Los Angeles Dodgers scored 11 runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 15-3 in the National League Championship series. The 11 runs topped ten-run innings amassed by four other teams, the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals, the 2002 Los Angeles Angels, the 1968 Detroit Tigers and the 1929 Oakland A’s. Atlanta leads the current series 2-1.

In the American League Championship series, Houston beat Tampa Bay 4-3. The Rays still lead the series 3-1.