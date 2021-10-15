Local Sports 10-15-2021

The father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander died in a car crash yesterday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 69 year old Gene Chinander was driving on a highway near Allison, Iowa when he failed to stop at an intersection. His truck left the road and entered a parking lot, crashing into a parked semi-trailer. Chinander was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet if Erik Chinander will travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Minnesota.

Hastings High has a chance to win their first ever state championship in softball today, but they’ll have to go through Omaha Skutt to do it. The Skyhawks beat the Tigers 14-4 in the winner’s bracket final last night. Skutt outhit Hastings 11-5 in a game that was shortened to four innings because of the run rule. The Tigers also committed six errors. Hastings will face Northwest in the elimination game today. The Vikings won three straight elimination games yesterday to stay alive. Hastings has beaten Northwest three times this season. First pitch will be at 11:30am. The winner will play Skutt for the title at 2:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

St. Cecilia got their first ever win at the state tournament with a 14-5 win over Freeman, before falling to Malcolm 13-12 in another elimination game. The Hawkettes finish 1-2 at the state tournament. They were 29-9 on the season. Malcolm then lost to Yutan/Mead in the elimination game. Yutan Mead will play Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the elimination game today at 11:30am. The winner will play Bishop Neumann for the title at 2:00pm

Lincoln East and Gretna will play in the elimination game in Class A today. The winner will play Lincoln Southwest for the championship.

Overton beat Sumner Eddyville Miller 25-19. 25-20, 25-19 to win the Fort Kearney Conference Volleyball Championship last night. Pleasanton defeated Amherst in the consolation game. In the Lou Platte Conference Championship, St. Paul beat Centura 25-17, 25-17, 25-19. Adams Central went 1-1 in the Central Conference Tournament yesterday, beating Crete but losing to Columbus Lakeview. The Patriots are now 15-9. In other action, Hastings St. Cecilia beat Sandy Creek 25-19, 25-10, 25-16. The Hawkettes are now 20-10.

In high school football last night, Arapahoe beat Southern Valley 52-26 and Burwell got by Amherst 28-15. Tonight, St. Cecilia plays at Sandy Creek and Adams Central is at St. Paul. We’ll have the Adams Central game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with Pigskin Preview at 6:00pm. In some other games, Giltner will be at Blue Hill on The Breeze 94.5 and Holdrege is at Kearney Catholic on Power 99. All games on the radio will also be available at platteriverpreps.com.

Despite three straight goals to start the game, the Nebraska women’s soccer team lost to Iowa 4-3 last night in Lincoln. The Huskers are now 4-9-2, 0-5-2 in the conference. They’ll play host to Wisconsin on Sunday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia 28-22. Tom Brady completed 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns for the Bucs.

MLB> The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the National League Championship Series after beating San Francisco 2-1 last night in the fifth game of the Division Series. The Dodgers will play Atlanta in the Championship Series beginning tomorrow. Tonight, it’s the first game of the American League Championship Series between Boston and Houston. First pitch will be at 7:07pm in Houston.