Local Sports 10-16-2020

Hastings High is still alive at the state high school softball championships at the Smith Complex. The Tigers won two elimination games in dramatic fashion yesterday. In the first game, Hastings blew a 12 run lead before holding off Elkhorn 14-13. Sophia Cervany had five its and two rbi’s for the Tigers. In the second game, Hastings beat Northwest 8-6. Kaelan Schultz won it with a walk off three run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hastings is now 32-4 and will play Norris in an elimination game at 11:30am. Norris lost to Omaha Skutt 4-0 last night. The winner of that game will face Skutt for the state championship at 2:00pm. Hastings or Norris will have to beat Skutt twice in order to win the title.

Kearney Catholic is in the driver’s seat in Class C. The Stars beat Bishop Neumann 10-7 yesterday to remain undefeated in the tournament. Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Bishop Neumann will play in an elimination game at 11:30am. Hastings St. Cecilia was eliminated yesterday after falling to Fairbury 16-10.

Papillion LaVista remains undefeated in Class A. The Monarchs got by North Platte 3-0 yesterday. North Platte and Lincoln Southwest will meet in the elimination game this morning.

There are 18 high school football games around the state that have been cancelled for tonight because of COVID concerns. On the list is Sutton at Gibbon, Superior at Doniphan/Trumbull and Blue Hill at Giltner.

In high school football last night, Fullerton beat Nebraska Lutheran 80-26, Loomis defeated Brady 54-28 and Red Cloud got by Pawnee City 24-13.

In high school football tonight, St. Paul will play at Adams Central. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with Pigskin Preview at 6:00pm. Hastings St. Cecilia will entertain Sandy Creek at Duncan Field. In some other games, Wood River Shelton will play at Minden on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM, Sandhills Thedford is at Pleasanton on Power 99 and on ESPN 1460 KXPN, Kearney Catholic is at Holdrege.

In volleyball, St. Paul swept Ord to win the Lou Platte Conference volleyball tournament. Centura beat Wood River to win the consolation match. Pleasanton won the Fort Kearney Conference Tournament by knocking off Overton in three games. Amherst beat Elm Creek to take the consolation match.

Adams Central went 1-1 in the Central Conference Tournament. The Patriots beat Schuyler, but lost to York. Adams Central is now 17-8. In other action, Hastings High lost to Norris. The Tigers end the regular season 13-16. St. Cecilia beat Sandy Creek. The Hawkettes are now 22-8.

In some other games, Northwest beat Schuyler and Seward, Alma defeated Minden, Aurora beat Columbus Lakeview and Crete, Bertrand got by Kenesaw, Broken Bow beat Kearney Catholic in five games and Doniphan/Trumbull beat Gibbon and Ravenna.

Nebraska sophomore center Cam Jurgens has been named to the Watch List for the Remington Trophy, presented each year to the nation’s top center. Juregens started all 12 games at center for the Huskers last season, and is the anchor of an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago.

The NCAA Volleyball Championship is returning to Omaha in 2022. Omaha previously hosted this event in 2006, 2008 and 2015. Omaha was scheduled to host the 2020 NCAA Championship this December, but the event was postponed until April of 2021, due to the global pandemic. The NCAA has not yet officially announced if Omaha will remain as the host site for the volleyball championship this spring.

CHIEFS> The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran running La’Veon Bell to a one year contract. Bell was released by the New York Jets earlier this week after rushing for 863 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games with the Jets. Previously Bell was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he rushed for 53-hundred 336 yards and 35 touchdowns in five seasons. He also had 312 receptions for 26-hundred 60 yards and seven scores.

LUE> Former Husker Ty Lue has agreed to a five year deal to become the next head coach of the LA Clippers. Lue won a championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reaching the NBA finals in three straight years. As a head coach, Lue is 128-83 overall and is 41-20 in the playoffs.