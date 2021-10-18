Local Sports 10-18-2021

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs are 7-0 on the season after Saturday’s 30-13 win over Kentucky. Cincinnati is number two followed by Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State. Rounding out the top ten are Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Oregon. Iowa slips to number 11 after Saturday’s loss to Purdue.

The Nebraska football team is now 3-5 on the season, 1-4 in the Big Ten after Saturday’s 30-23 loss to Minnesota. The Gophers had 396 yards of total offense. The Huskers had 377. Adrian Martinez completed 18 of 33 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. Austin Allen had 5 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Rahmir Johnson had 11 carries for 83 yards. JoJo Domann and Garrett Nelson led the defense with eight tackles apiece. Nebraska is off this weekend. They’ll play Purdue on September 30th.

The Nebraska volleyball team won its eighth straight match on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Illinois. Madi Kubik had 19 kills for the Huskers. Nebraska will play at Iowa on Wednesday.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team beat Wisconsin 1-0 yesterday. Eleanor Dale scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute. The Huskers are now 5-9-2, 1-5-2 in the conference. They’ll play host to Illinois on Thursday.

The Hastings College football team lost to Doane 44-0 on Saturday and in the process lost starting quarterback John Zamora to a hand injury. The Broncos mustered only 116 yards of total offense in the game, compared to 474 for the Tigers. Frazzie Wynn rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Doane. Hastings is now 1-6 on the season and will be off this weekend. They’ll play at Mount Marty on October 30th.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to Jamestown on Saturday, 16-25, 8-25, 14-25. The Broncos are now 14-10, 5-7 in the conference. They’ll host Dordt on Friday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team fought to a 3-3 draw against Concordia on Saturday. The women beat the Bulldogs 1-0. The men will face Bellevue on Wednesday while the women battle the College of St. Mary’s.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team beat Emporia State 42-31 on Saturday. The volleyball team swept Pittsburg State on Friday and Missouri Southern State on Saturday. The women’s soccer team lost to Central Missouri on Sunday.

The state high school football playoffs get underway on Thursday in Classes D1 and D-2. In some of the matchup’s, Alma will play at Arapahoe, Lawrence Nelson is at Sandhills/Thedford, Medicine Valley is at Kenesaw, Blue Hill is at Garden County and BDS will host Fullerton.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Pittsburgh beat Seattle 23-20 in overtime. Earlier in the day, Kansas City beat Washington 31-13 and the Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 34-24. Tonight, its Buffalo at Tennessee.

MLB> In the Major League baseball playoffs yesterday, Atlanta got by the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 to take a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. The American League Championship series is tied at one game apiece as Houston plays at Boston tonight. First pitch will be at 7:00pm.

FB> Ed Orgeron has agreed to step down as the head football coach at LSU at the end of the season. Orgeron has spent the last six seasons with the Tigers. He’ll be paid the remaining 16.95 million dollars that is left on his contract.