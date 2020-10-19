Local Sports 10-19-2020

Five members of the Nebraska football program received one of the program’s highest honors Saturday, as they were selected as team captains by their teammates. The 2020 captains include defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, quarterback Adrian Martinez, linebacker Collin Miller and wide receiver Kade Warner. It marks the second straight season that Farniok and Martinez were named captains, becoming the 12th and 13th two time captains in the programs history and the first since Jerald Foster in 2017-18.

The Hastings College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to Dordt and Northwestern over the weekend. The Broncos are now 4-4, 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play host to Dakota Wesleyan on Friday.

The Hasting College men’s soccer team beat Concordia 3-1 on Saturday in Seward. The Broncos are now 6-0 on the season and will play host to Northwestern on Saturday. The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to Concordia 1-0. The Broncos are now 5-2, 3-2 in the conference and will play at the College of St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Kenesaw will battle Shelton in the Twin Valley Conference Volleyball Championship tonight. The Blue Devils beat Harvard and Blue Hill on Saturday while the Bulldogs defeated Silver Lake and Franklin. First serve will be at 8:00pm. Franklin will play Blue Hill in the consolation game at 6:00pm. We’ll have the action on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Pairings for the opening round of the State Football playoffs have been announced. On Friday in Class A, Lincoln Northeast will play at Kearney and Lincoln Pius is at Grand Island. In Class D-1, Amherst will host Arcadia Loup City on Thursday and Hitchcock County is at Elm Creek. In Class D-2, Blue Hill is at Central Valley, Palmer is at Kenesaw, Mullen at Pleasanton and Axtell is at Sandhills/Thedford.

Three state champions were crowned on Friday at the State Softball Tournament. Papillion LaVista won Class A, Omaha Skutt took Class B and Guardian Angeles Central Catholic won Class C.

MLB> It’ll be the Los Angeles Dodgers against Tampa Bay in this year’s World Series. The Dodgers won the National League Championship Series with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves last night. The first game of the World Series is scheduled for tomorrow night.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-16. Tonight, Kansas City will play Buffalo at 4:00pm followed by Arizona and Dallas at 7:15pm.

NASCAR> Joey Logano won the NASCAR race yesterday at the Kansas Speedway. With the win, Logano becomes the first driver to clinch a spot in the championship round. Kevin Harvick was second followed by Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.