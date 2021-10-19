Local Sports 10-19-2021

Gonzaga is ranked number one in the AP Preseason Men’s College Basketball Poll. UCLA is second followed by Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Rounding out the top ten are Michigan, Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky. Illinois is 11th and Ohio State is 17th.

Nebraska remains number nine in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 14-3 on the season. Texas remains number one followed by Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Kentucky. Ohio State is sixth then comes Purdue, BYU, Nebraska and Washington. Nebraska will play at Iowa on Wednesday. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

Nebraska-Kearney has dropped one spot to number 16 in the AVCA Division II Poll. The Lopers are 15-5. MSU Denver is ranked number one.

Madi Kubik has earned her second straight Big Ten Player of the Week award. Kubik averaged 5.83 kills and 1.3 digs per set while hitting .378 in a pair of wins last week over Indiana and Illinois. Nebraska has counted seven Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s October 30th football game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 2:30pm and will be televised by ESPN2. The matchup is the first of three remaining Nebraska home games this season with other games coming against Ohio State on November 6th and against Iowa on November 26th.

Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class took a hit yesterday when 6-foot-4, 245 pound defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz of Jacksonville, Florida decommitted from Nebraska. Schwartz was one of Nebraska’s preferred targets on the defensive line this recruiting cycle. He picked Nebraska over 27 other offers that included Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, Northwestern and Miami.

Shelton won the Twin Valley Conference volleyball tournament last night. The Bulldogs beat Kenesaw in the championship match 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17. Deshler beat Silver Lake in the consolation match 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 21-25, 18-16. In other action, Grand Island got by Kearney 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7.

NFL> The Tennessee defense came up big in the NFL Monday Night game. The Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31, snapping the Bills four game winning streak. Buffalo drove to the Titans three yard line on their final possession and could have sent the game into overtime with a field goal, but went for the win instead. Derrick Henry had three touchdowns for the Titans.

MLB> In the Major League baseball playoffs last night, Boston beat Houston 12-3. The Red Sox now lead the American League Championship Series 2-1. Today, Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Dodgers at 4:00pm followed by the Astros and the Red Sox at 7:00pm. We’ll have both games on ESPN Tri Cities.

FB> Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday after they refused to comply with a mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against COVID 19. Washington Governor Jay Inslee had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coaches to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. Rolovich was the highest paid state employee, with an annual salary of more than three million dollars in a contract that runs through 2025.