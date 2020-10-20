Local Sports 10-20-2020

Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez will start this Saturday’s season opener against 5th ranked Ohio State. Martinez battled redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey during fall camp. Martinez had a record setting season in 2018, but struggled at times in 2019. Martinez has started 21 games for the Huskers and has compiled 58-hundred 17 yards of total offense.

Nebraska linebacker Javin Wright is lost for the season. The freshman linebacker sustained an MCL injury on Monday. Wright appeared in one game for the Huskers during the 2019 season as a true freshman. He was able to retain his redshirt status and was a redshirt freshman for the upcoming season. Wright is a former three star prospect out of Chandler, Arizona. He was part of Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s 2020 home opener against Wisconsin on October 31st will kickoff at 2:30pm with television coverage on FS1. This week’s game with Ohio State will kickoff at 11:00am with coverage on Fox.

Shelton won the Twin Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament last night with a four set win over Kenesaw. The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12. Blue Hill beat Franklin 26-24, 25-15, 25-17 to win the consolation game.

In the Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball tournament last night, David City beat Sutton, Superior defeated Fairbury and Thayer Central downed Wilber Clatonia.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo 26-17. The Chiefs rushed for 245 yards, the most since 2012. In the other game, Kyler Murray threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Arizona Cardinals beat Dallas 38-10.

MLB> The Tampa Bay Rays will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series tonight We’ll have coverage on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 6:00pm. First pitch is set for 7:07pm.

NASCAR> NASCAR officials reinstated Kyle Larson on Monday, more than six months after his suspension for use of a racial slur during an IRacing event. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson on April 14th, one day after NASCAR barred him indefinitely as part of a behavioral penalty. During his suspension from NASCAR, Larson was a regular winner in sprint car competition, including a series best 12 victories on the World of Outlaw tour. He has six victories in 223 NASCAR Cup Series events.