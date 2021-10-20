Local Sports 10-20-2021

There’s no changes atop the NAIA College Football Coaches Poll. Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky is still ranked number one followed by Northwestern and Morningside. Dordt moves up three spots to number 15. Morningside will play at Northwestern on November 6th in Orange City.

The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play at Iowa tonight. The Huskers have won eight matches in a row, the longest streak since they won 13 in a row in 2018. The Hawkeyes are 2-16, 0-8 in the conference. They’ve lost ten matches in a row. Nebraska leads the all-time series with Iowa 34-0. First serve will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The 16th ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team hit a season high .409 and served up 12 aces to sweep Emporia State 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 last night in Kansas. Hastings High redshirt sophomore Cecilia Beahm led the way with 10 kills. UNK is now 16-5, 7-5 in the MIAA. They’ll play host to Central Oklahoma on Friday.

The Hastings College soccer teams will be in action tonight. The women will host the College of St. Mary’s beginning at 5:30pm at Lloyd Wilson Field. The men will battle 10th ranked Bellevue University at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will open the season on Friday at Sterling. The Broncos were 6-19 last year, 2-18 in the conference. They have two of the top three scorers returning from that team. Junior Karson Gansebom averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last year. Junior Dashawn Walker averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Broncos are expected to get help from freshman Dawson Zenger of Manhattan, Kansas, sophomore Grady Corrigan of Bennington, Morningside transfer Zach Rust, junior TJ Babikur from Kansas City, sophomore Yshaad Butcher from Brooklyn, New York and junior Paul Cisrow of Bridgeton, New Jersey. Hastings will play their home opener next Friday against Presentation College.

In high school volleyball last night, Adams Central split a pair of games. The Patriots beat Holdrege, but lost to Lexington. Adams Central is now 17-12. Hastings St. Cecilia lost to Columbus Scotus. The Hawkettes are now 20-11.

In some other games, Blue Hill beat Loomis, Fairbury defeated Sutton, Grand Island Central Catholic swept Lincoln Christian, Grand Island took care of Norfolk but lost to Lincoln Pius, , Kearney Catholic beat Overton, Northwest knocked off York, Shelton defeated Kenesaw, Silver Lake beat Wilcox-Hildreth and Superior beat Thayer Central.

The Central 10 Conference is losing one of its members. The Holdrege Board of Education has voted to end the membership in the Central 10 effective June 30th of next year and apply for membership in the Southwest Conference effective July 1, 2022. Holdrege was a founding member of the Southwest Conference in 1928 and stayed in that league until 2004. The Southwest Conference currently consists of eight schools across the state, Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Valentine, Cozad, Gothenburg Ogallala, McCook and Minden.

AAC> The American Athletic Conference has received applications from six schools hoping to join the conference. All six schools are currently members of Conference USA. They include, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Texas-San Antonio, Rice and Alabama-Birmingham. The AAC is looking to replace Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston, who left the conference this fall to join the Big 12. The AAC also lost UConn after the 2019 season.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball Playoffs last night, Los Angeles beat Atlanta 6-5. The Braves still lead the series 2-1. Houston knocked off Boston 9-2. That series is now tied 2-2. Today, Houston will play at Boston at 4:00pm followed by Atlanta at Los Angeles at 7:00pm. We’ll have both games on ESPN Tri-Cities.

NBA> The NBA tipped off their season last night as Milwaukee beat New Jersey 127-104 and Golden State defeated the Lakers 121-114. There are 11 more games set for tonight.